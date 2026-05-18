Apple’s major iOS 27 Siri fix could arrive in the form of a new app

Next month, Apple may finally live up to the AI-powered Siri promise with a new standalone app. It may be released with a beta tag and will feature a chat-like interface for users to continue their follow-up queries. According to some reports, it may also include a privacy feature similar to iMessage that automatically deletes chat history.

Siri standalone app

Siri may finally get the AI upgrade Apple users wanted. (Apple)

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With the announcement of iOS 27 next month at WWDC 2026, Apple may also release a standalone Siri app powered by Google Gemini. It will somewhat work like the Gemini app on Android and feature a chat interface. Users will be able to chat with Siri for specific queries and also upload files to get answers related to those files.

A new gesture may be introduced with iOS 27 to quickly bring up this new Siri chatbot on any screen and start a conversation. There may also be a new Dynamic Island interface for Siri chatbot updates.

Privacy is another feature that Apple is reportedly focusing on with this Siri chatbot upgrade. According to reports, users may get the option to automatically delete their Siri chat history after 30 days, one year, or keep it saved permanently. This is somewhat similar to disappearing messages on iMessage and could become one of the major selling points of Apple’s AI ecosystem.

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Apple is reportedly going to run the Gemini-based Siri on its Private Cloud Compute servers instead of letting Google handle user data. If this turns out to be true, Apple may be able to maintain its privacy-first promise for users.

Apple has reportedly been facing delays with its AI rollout, and some of the previously announced Siri features are still unavailable. Because of this, the company may launch the new Siri chatbot with a beta label initially before expanding its features in later updates.

More details about the Siri app, Apple Intelligence features, and iOS 27 are expected to be revealed during WWDC 2026 next month.