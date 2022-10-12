Home / Technology / Are you a Google Meet user? Platform will automatically transcribe meetings for you

Are you a Google Meet user? Platform will automatically transcribe meetings for you

Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:31 PM IST

For now, this in-built option is available only in English. Support for French, German, Spanish and Portuguese will be enabled sometime in 2023.

Now, you will get a transcription of what all was discussed during the meeting you attended on Google Meet (Image credit: Mint)
Now, you will get a transcription of what all was discussed during the meeting you attended on Google Meet (Image credit: Mint)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Google has come up with a new feature for Google Meet, a video-communication service developed by the tech giant. The feature will automatically record and transcribe the discussion, and thus ensure that users do not miss out on any important information that was provided during the session.

Here are the key features of this automatic meeting transcription facility:

(1.) The option is in-built, which means that you are no longer dependent on third-party apps to transcribe the call. You can find the recorded file in the host's ‘Meet Recordings’ folder in Google Drive.

(2.) For sessions involving 200 participants or less, the link to the transcribed document is received by the host, co-hosts, and those who initiated the transcription. The link is sent on on email.

(3.) Meanwhile, for sessions in which more than 200 attendees are present, the link is received by the organisers, host, co-hosts, as well as individual users.

(4.) The option is switched on by default. Prior to the meeting, attendees will see a notification informing them that the meeting transcripts are active.

(5.) For now, this service is available only in English. Support for French, German, Spanish and Portuguese will be enabled next year.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

google
