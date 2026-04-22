Asus ExpertBook Ultra laptop launched in India with built-in AI processing capabilities

As work tools shift toward smarter computing, laptop makers are now focusing on machines that can process tasks locally. At a launch event in New Delhi, Asus introduced the ExpertBook Ultra in India, emphasising on-device artificial intelligence. The move signals a shift toward systems that rely less on cloud-based processing and more on local hardware for handling complex tasks.

Focus on Business Users and AI Workflows

Asus introduces ExpertBook Ultra in India, bringing on-device AI computing to business laptops for everyday workflows.(HT Photo)

The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra is built for professionals such as CEOs, founders, and business operators who require a system that balances mobility and computing strength. Asus said the device is designed to fit into daily workflows without adding friction, which may allow users to manage tasks with fewer interruptions.

Under the bonnet, the machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, internally referred to as Panther Lake. The device uses the Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 chip, which integrates a central processing unit, graphics unit, and a neural processing unit. This setup allows the system to run AI-driven tasks directly on the device. Users can work with smaller AI models and tools without needing constant cloud access, which can help improve response time and data handling.

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The laptop is part of the Copilot+ PC category and includes a dedicated key for AI-related features. It supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x memory and comes with WiFi 7 and Intel Arc graphics. Asus claims the system can reach up to 180 trillion operations per second for AI workloads, placing it among devices designed for local AI processing.

Thin Design with Durability Focus

Alongside performance, Asus has focused on portability. The ExpertBook Ultra weighs less than one kilogram and measures slightly above 10mm in thickness. This makes it suitable for users who travel often or work across locations.

The company has also worked on durability. The laptop body uses nano ceramic coating and plasma treatment, which are intended to reduce wear from regular use. Asus said the device meets military-grade durability standards and has undergone testing for heat, vibration, and pressure conditions.

Display and Battery

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{{^usCountry}} The laptop features a 3K OLED display with a layer of toughened glass. It also includes an anti-reflective coating, which aims to improve visibility under different lighting conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The laptop features a 3K OLED display with a layer of toughened glass. It also includes an anti-reflective coating, which aims to improve visibility under different lighting conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Battery life is another area highlighted by the company. Asus claims the ExpertBook Ultra can deliver up to 19 hours of regular use. The device also supports fast charging, which may allow users to recharge quickly during short breaks. Asus ExpertBook Ultra Laptop: Price and Availability in India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Battery life is another area highlighted by the company. Asus claims the ExpertBook Ultra can deliver up to 19 hours of regular use. The device also supports fast charging, which may allow users to recharge quickly during short breaks. Asus ExpertBook Ultra Laptop: Price and Availability in India {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Asus ExpertBook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,49,990 in India. Pre-orders are currently open, and the laptop will go on sale from April 29 through both online and offline channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Asus ExpertBook Ultra starts at Rs. 1,49,990 in India. Pre-orders are currently open, and the laptop will go on sale from April 29 through both online and offline channels. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR MD Ijaj Khan ...Read More Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read Less

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