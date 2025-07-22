Asus Vivobook 14 with Snapdragon X chipset, 14-inch LCD screen launched in India: Price, specs and more

Asus has unveiled the Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) laptop in India on Monday, featuring a Snapdragon X processor and a Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU) designed to handle artificial intelligence tasks. The device comes with a 14-inch LCD screen that offers full-HD+ resolution of 1920 by 1200 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It runs on Windows 11 Home with built-in Copilot support. Asus launches Vivobook 14 in India with Snapdragon X processor, 14-inch display, and advanced AI features.(Asus)

Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) Laptop: Price in India

The Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) is priced at Rs. 65,990 and will be available for purchase starting July 22. Buyers can order it through online platforms such as Flipkart and Asus's official eShop. While Asus has not officially confirmed colour variants, available images indicate a dark grey finish.

Also read: Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: A balanced 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance

Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) Laptop: Specifications and Features

This Vivobook 14 (X1407QA) laptop comes with a 14-inch IPS panel display with TÜV Rheinland certification, which reduces blue light emission to protect users' eyes. The screen supports up to 300 nits of brightness and covers 45 percent of the NTSC colour spectrum. Its hinge design allows the laptop to open flat at 180 degrees, which aims to enhance usability in different settings.

Under the hood, the Vivobook 14 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon X1-26-100 processor with a maximum clock speed of 2.97 GHz. It integrates the Qualcomm Adreno GPU for graphics processing. For AI-related tasks, the Hexagon NPU delivers performance up to 45 TOPS (trillion operations per second), claims the company.

Also read: Asus Vivobook 14 Flip Review: A balanced 2-in-1 laptop with powerful performance

Furthermore, the machine comes equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and offers up to 512GB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage for fast data access. For video calls, the laptop includes a full-HD infrared camera with a privacy shutter and supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

For connectivity, the laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The device also incorporates a Microsoft Pluton security chip to enhance data protection. The keyboard features Asus's ErgoSense design with a dedicated Copilot key and noise reduction technology. Additionally, the touchpad supports Smart Gesture controls.

Also read: Samsung unveils world’s first 500Hz OLED monitor with QHD display and gamer-focused features

Ports on the Vivobook 14 include two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports with power delivery and display support, an HDMI 2.1 TMDS port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Moreover, the device features Dolby Atmos stereo speakers for audio. It houses a 50Wh battery with 65W fast charging support, which Asus claims can last up to 29 hours on a single charge.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16e LATEST price, specs and all details