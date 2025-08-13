Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
Best 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner for quick and efficient cleaning: Top 7 options from Eureka Forbes, Kent and other brands

ByIqbal
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 03:42 pm IST

The 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner is a practical solution for those who value both convenience and performance in household cleaning.

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner View Details checkDetails

Ri RNG EKO GREEN - 1000W Compact Multi-Function View Details checkDetails

KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07) View Details checkDetails

₹3,996

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use View Details checkDetails

Woscherr 578 Tyre Inflator & Car Vacuum Cleaner 2 in 1, DC12V|150 PSI Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld & LED Light, Long Power Chord for Wet/Dry Use View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

A 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner combines versatility and efficiency in one smart appliance, helping you manage a variety of cleaning tasks without cluttering your storage space. Acting as both an upright and handheld unit, it transitions smoothly from cleaning floors to handling furniture, stairs, and even car interiors. The best vacuum cleaner should be powerful, lightweight, and adaptable, making it easy to move from room to room while tackling different surfaces. A 2 in 1 model often comes with multiple attachments, enhancing its ability to clean corners, curtains, and other hard-to-reach areas.

Discover the 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners offering multi-surface cleaning with easy handling
Discover the 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners offering multi-surface cleaning with easy handling

Many designs also prioritise low maintenance, meaning dust disposal and filter cleaning are straightforward. This makes the 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner an ideal choice for keeping your home tidy while saving time and effort. It’s a modern approach to cleaning that blends practicality with performance, ensuring every corner of your space stays spotless.

Delivering a powerful 700W suction and a handy blower function, this Eureka Forbes vacuum is perfect for various cleaning jobs. It features a reusable HEPA filter to trap fine dust particles and a convenient 0.8-litre bagless container for simple emptying. Six attachments are included for cleaning carpets, upholstery, and hard floors. The 4-metre power cord offers great reach, so you can easily clean multiple rooms without hassle.

Specifications

Wattage
700 Watts
Suction Power
15.5 KPA
Colour
Red and black
Dimensions
‎12.5L x 5.1W x 6.2H cm

Reasons to buy

Washable HEPA filter

Six cleaning attachments

Reasons to avoid

Corded use only

Click Here to Buy

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Many buyers highlight the strong suction and blower function, noting it works well for day-to-day cleaning and comes with useful accessories.

Why choose this product?

Opt for this if you want a powerful, dual-function vacuum with multiple attachments for varied home cleaning needs.

The AGARO Regal Plus combines stick and handheld modes, driven by an 800W motor producing 6.5 kPa suction. It can handle carpets, hard floors, and sofas, with a 0.8-litre dust container for bagless disposal. A 5-metre cord allows you to move easily around the room. This lightweight cleaner offers multi-surface cleaning with minimal effort, making it suitable for everyday dry cleaning.

Specifications

Power
800 Watts
Weight
1.6 kg
Colour
Transparent
Dimensions
‎24.4L x 13.2W x 111.8H cm

Reasons to buy

Long cord for better reach

Comes with cleaning tools for varied surfaces

Reasons to avoid

Smaller dust container size

Click Here to Buy

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its performance on hard floors and say it’s straightforward to use for regular cleaning tasks.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want a flexible, easy-to-handle vacuum for daily dry cleaning jobs.

The RNG EKO GREEN packs 1000W of cyclonic suction power into a compact stick and handheld format. It boasts 20 kPa suction and a four-stage filtration system for dust and debris control. The 0.5L dust container, HEPA, and sponge filters make it effective for all-over cleaning, from floors to shelves. Slightly heavier but still easy to use, it’s an affordable, powerful choice for anyone needing thorough dry cleaning at home without investing in bulky equipment.

Specifications

Power
1000 Watts
Colour
Metallic Red and Grey
Weight
2.4 kg
Dimensions
43L x 16W x 21H cm

Reasons to buy

High 20 kPa suction

Multi-layer filtration

Reasons to avoid

Heavier than some similar models

Click Here to Buy

Ri RNG EKO GREEN - 1000W Compact Multi-Function

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its strong suction and ability to remove pet hair and fine debris effectively.

Why choose this product?

Select this if you want a powerful dry vacuum with robust filtration for whole-home cleaning.

The KENT Zoom Turbo is a cordless, bagless cleaner powered by a 500W BLDC motor delivering over 28 kPa suction. Its Cyclonic 5 Technology captures dust particles of all sizes, ensuring a deep and thorough clean across multiple surfaces. The digital control panel allows easy operation, while the included accessories make it adaptable for cleaning floors, carpets, and even curtains. With a rechargeable battery and hoseless design, it offers complete freedom of movement for quick and hygienic cleaning at home.

Specifications

Power
500 Watts
Suction Power
>28 kPa
Motor
BLDC
Technology
Cyclonic 5
Design
Cordless & bagless

Reasons to buy

High suction power

Comes with four cleaning attachments

Reasons to avoid

Limited battery run time compared to corded models

Click Here to Buy

KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W | Battery Operated | Rechargeable, Cordless &Hoseless | Cyclone5 Technology | Digital Control Panel | BLDC Motor | >28 Kpa High Suction | Multi Nozzle Operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight its strong suction and cordless design, praising its performance on floors, carpets, and hard-to-reach corners.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a powerful, cordless vacuum with advanced cyclonic technology and multiple tools for whole-home cleaning.

The SEZNIK SZ-V07 is a compact 3-in-1 cleaner that vacuums, mops, and converts into a handheld unit. Its 600W motor provides a strong 20 kPa suction, and Turbo Sweep Technology quickly removes dirt. With a 0.6-litre dust container and a 200ml water tank, you can clean longer without emptying. The HEPA filter captures fine particles, and a 16-foot cord offers great reach for cleaning floors, carpets, and more.

Specifications

Power
600 Watts
Suction Power
>20 kPa
Capacity
0.6 litres (dust) + 200ml (water)
Filter Type
HEPA
Hose Length
16 feet

Reasons to buy

3-in-1 cleaning: vacuum, mop, handheld

Large dust and water capacity

Reasons to avoid

Corded operation only

Click Here to Buy

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry | Turbo Sweep 3-in-1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaners | Corded, 600W, 20kpa Suction | 200ml Water Tank | Vacuum & Mopping (SZ-V07)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value its strong suction and combined mop function, saying it reduces cleaning time and works well on different surfaces.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you need a multi-tasking cleaner that vacuums and mops in one go, with powerful suction and versatile attachments.

The INALSA Ozoy Plus offers both stick and handheld cleaning modes, making it easy to switch between floor cleaning and detailed dust removal. Its slim design reaches under beds, sofas, and other low furniture for complete cleaning. Powered by a 700W motor, it delivers up to 14 kPa suction to lift dust, pet hair, and debris from hard floors, upholstery, and carpets. The washable HEPA filter captures 99.97% of fine particles, helping maintain consistent suction and extending the appliance’s life. Built with improved airflow design, it minimises heating during longer cleaning sessions for smoother operation.

Specifications

Power
700 Watts
Suction Power
14 kPa
Capacity
800 ml
Filter Type
HEPA
Colour
Black & Grey

Reasons to buy

Converts from stick to handheld in seconds

Washable HEPA filter for better air quality

Reasons to avoid

Corded model

Click Here to Buy

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ability to reach tight spaces and praise the strong suction for everyday home cleaning.

Why choose this product?

Pick this if you want a sleek 2-in-1 vacuum that handles floors, furniture, and hidden corners with consistent suction power.

The WOSCHER 578 serves as both a vacuum cleaner and a tyre inflator, making it a handy tool for car owners. It offers 5.5 kPa suction for cleaning interiors and can inflate tyres up to 150 PSI. The HEPA filter ensures cleaner exhaust, while a built-in LED aids in low-light situations. The 15-foot cord ensures you can reach all parts of your vehicle with ease.

Specifications

Power
120 Watts
Weight
625 grams
Colour
Black
Dimensions
35.2L x 12.7W x 10.2H cm

Reasons to buy

Dual cleaning and inflation function

LED light for visibility

Reasons to avoid

Limited to vehicle use

Click Here to Buy

Woscherr 578 Tyre Inflator & Car Vacuum Cleaner 2 in 1, DC12V|150 PSI Air Pump for Car Tyre|120 Watt Car Vacuum Cleaner High Power 5500PA Handheld & LED Light, Long Power Chord for Wet/Dry Use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers say it’s reliable for tyre inflation and cleaning on trips, especially appreciating the LED feature.

Why choose this product?

Choose this if you want a car vacuum that also serves as a tyre inflator for added roadside convenience.

What surfaces can a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner handle?

A good 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner works well on hard floors, low to medium-pile carpets, rugs, curtains, and upholstery. With the right attachments, it can even handle blinds, mattresses, and delicate fabrics.

Is a cordless 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner powerful enough for deep cleaning?

Many cordless 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners feature advanced motors and cyclonic technology, providing strong suction for everyday cleaning. While they may not match commercial-grade machines, they handle dust, crumbs, and pet hair effectively on most surfaces, including carpets, rugs, and hard floors.

What maintenance is required for a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner?

Caring for a 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner involves emptying the dust container after each use, cleaning or washing the filters regularly, and checking the brush or nozzles for hair or debris build-up. For cordless models, keeping the battery charged as per the manufacturer’s instructions ensures consistent suction performance.

Top 3 features of the best 2 in 1 vacuum cleaners:

  • Suction Power: Check if the vacuum has strong suction for both handheld and stick modes to handle different surfaces.
  • Battery Life: For cordless models, ensure sufficient runtime for your cleaning needs.
  • Weight & Ergonomics: Lightweight models are easier to use and reduce hand fatigue.
  • Dustbin Capacity: A larger dustbin means less frequent emptying.
  • Filter Type: Washable HEPA or advanced filters improve air quality and save replacement costs.
  • Attachments & Accessories: Look for crevice tools, brushes, and extension wands for versatility.
  • Charging Time: Shorter charging times make the vacuum ready for use more quickly.
  • Noise Level: Quieter operation is better for indoor comfort.

Best 2 in 1 vacuum cleanersSurface RecommendationFilter TypeSpecial Features 

Eureka Forbes Compact 700 Watts Powerful Suction & Blower Vacuum Cleaner

Hard FloorHEPA FilterCompact, Bagless, Washable Filter

AGARO Regal Plus Upright Vacuum Cleaner, 2-in-1

Hard FloorDiskLightweight, Wheels, Compact, Bagless

Ri RNG EKO GREEN 2 In 1 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Hard FloorHEPA FilterFour level filtration system 

KENT Zoom Turbo Vacuum Cleaner 500W

Carpet, floorsHEPA Filter

Cyclone5 Technology

SEZNIK Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet and Dry

All FloorsHEPA FilterLightweight, Portable

INALSA Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use

Upholstery, floorsHEPA FilterFlexible hose, crevice nozzle 

Woscherr 578 2in1 Tyre Inflator for Car & Car Vacuum Cleaner

 HEPA Filter

LED Light, Long Power Chord

  • Do I need to replace the filter regularly?

    Clean weekly, replace every 3–6 months based on usage.

  • Can it clean sofa gaps and curtains?

    Yes, handheld mode is ideal for upholstery and tight spots.

  • Is it effective on pet hair?

    Yes, especially with motorised brush attachments.

  • How long does the battery last in cordless models?

    Generally between 20 to 45 minutes per charge.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best 2 in 1 vacuum cleaner for quick and efficient cleaning: Top 7 options from Eureka Forbes, Kent and other brands
