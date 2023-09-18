Best fridge brand of September 2023: Top 10 options to choose from

No Indian household can survive without a fridge today. From storing cooked food, fruits and vegetables to groceries and beverages, our dependence on a fridge is absolute. Be it a small or middle sized family or a large family with many members, they all need a good fridge. Fridges from good brands ensure you are confident about the durability of the appliance.

However, buying a good fridge can be hugely challenging as there is just so much choice that it is confusing. It is pretty much a problem of plenty. One of the best ways to make a choice is to go by a brand one trusts. Once one opts a good brand, one can be sure of quality and durability. It has also been noticed that the after sales service is also better with a well known brand than with a relatively lesser known one.

There are many celebrated brands in the market when it comes to refrigerators. We have put together a list of some of the best known and respected brands in India. These include names like Voltas, Whirlpool, Samsung, Haier, LG among others. Do take a look and if you have been thinking of investing in a brand new one or exchanging your old one with a new one, then now is the time as the sale season has alreay set in in some parts of India.

1. Voltas Beko 340L 2 Star Automatic Bottom Mount Refrigerator

The Voltas Beko 340L 2 Star Automatic Bottom Mount Refrigerator (in elegant Stainless Steel finish, model RBM365DXPCF) is an excellent choice. This fridge combines innovation and style with its efficient design and is a good addition to your kitchen. It comes with a a bottom mount freezer, which makes it easier to access frozen items, without the need to bend. This is particularly helpful for people with knee problems. Its voluminous340-litr capacity makes sure you get ample storage space; now stuff in all your groceries and perishables without a concern. All in all, this fridge offers both style and convenience.

Specifications:

Capacity: 340 litres

Bottom Mount Freezer

2-star energy rating

Stainless Steel finish

Automatic defrosting

Pros Cons Ample storage space for groceries. 2-star energy rating may not be as energy-efficient as higher-rated models. Convenient access to frozen items and stylish and durable stainless steel finish. No mention of additional features like humidity control for freshness.

2. Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Panasonic 338 L 3 Star Prime Convertible Refrigerator (NR-TG355CPKN) in sophisticated Diamond Black, is designed to give you ample storage. It boasts a generous net capacity of 304 litres, so that you can pack in all your groceries and perishables and still have room for other food items. It comes equipped with a Smart Inverter compressor, which give efficient cooling and longer-lasting freshness. This fridge comes with Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket that allows you to store fruits and vegetables conveniently. It also comes with a 6-stage convertible feature that offers versatile storage options to suit your needs. This fridge is your go-to home appliance for efficient cooling and versatile storage solutions. It is part of the 2023 model lineup of Panasonic.

Specifications:

Capacity: 338 liters (Net Capacity: 304L)

3-star energy rating

Diamond Black finish

Smart Inverter compressor

6-stage convertible storage

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation with a 3-star rating. Limited color options. Flexible storage options with the convertible feature. May be relatively pricey compared to some other models in the market.

3. Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

Check out the Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy) in sleek Alpha Steel finish. This fridge comes packed with a host of innovative features, all of which are designed to elevate your food storage experience. With a capacious 240-litre storage, you will rarely fall short of space to store groceries and fresh produce. It comes with a multi-door design that ensures separate compartments for different kinds of food, maintaining optimal freshness. Its frost-free technology eliminates the need for manual defrosting, while the Protton technology ensures three separate cooling zones for fruits, vegetables, and other items, keeping them fresh and flavourful. This refrigerator offers innovative design and convenience.

Specifications:

Capacity: 240 litres

Multi-Door Design

Frost-Free Technology

Protton Technology

Alpha Steel Finish

Pros Cons Innovative multi-door design for organized and separate storage. May have a relatively higher upfront cost. Frost-free technology for hassle-free maintenance. Limited color options.

4. Samsung 363L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible 5 In 1 Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 363L 2 Star Inverter Frost-Free Convertible 5 In 1 Refrigerator (RT39C5532BS/HL) in sleek Black Inox comes with a large capacity - 363-litre. Thanks to its size, it can stock up large volume and is perfect for storing your groceries, fruits, vegatables and food. With a 2-star energy rating and inverter technology, it provides efficient cooling while reducing energy consumption. It comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature which offers versatile storage options, adapting to your changing needs. Overall, this refrigerator offers versatile storage and efficient cooling. This is the latest model and is part of the 2023 model lineup.

Specifications:

Capacity: 363 litres

2-star energy rating

Inverter technology

Black Inox finish

5-in-1 convertible storage

Pros Cons Spacious storage capacity for groceries. 2-star energy rating may be less Inverter technology for efficient cooling. energy-efficient compared to higher-rated models. Versatile 5-in-1 convertible storage. Limited color choices. Sleek Black Inox finish adds elegance.

5. Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator

The Panasonic 592 L Wifi Inverter Frost-Free Side by Side Refrigerator (NR-BS62GKX1) comes in an attractive Black colour with a premium glass finish. This refrigerator blends innovation and style anc can truly elevate your kitchen experience. Its storage capacity is huge - at a generous 592-litre capacity, you have ample of space to your groceries, fruits vegetables and cooked food. This fridge comes with a built-in Wifi connectivity that allows you to control and monitor it remotely. Its efficient inverter technology ensures consistent cooling while reducing energy consumption, making it both eco-friendly and cost-effective. This refrigerator offers three major benefits - spacious storage, smart connectivity and efficient cooling.

Specifications:

Capacity: 592 litres

Wifi-enabled for remote control

Inverter technology

Black with Premium Glass Finish

Side-by-side design

Pros Cons Spacious storage for groceries and more. Premium features may come at a higher price point. Wifi connectivity for remote monitoring. Large size may not be suitable for smaller kitchens. Efficient inverter technology for cooling. Premium design with Black Glass Finish.

6. Panasonic 309 L 3 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Panasonic 309 L 3 Star Prime Convertible Refrigerator (NR-TG325CPKN) in elegant Diamond Black is the latest model and comes with a spacious net capacity of 275 litres. Now stock up all your groceries, fruits, vegetables, meats and cooked food without a concern. Equipped with a Smart Inverter compressor, it ensures efficient cooling and longer-lasting freshness. Its Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket gives convenient storage for fruits and vegetables. Its 6-stage convertible feature offers versatile storage options to suit your needs. This refrigerator, all in all, offers efficient cooling, versatile storage solutions, and stylish design, though it offers limited colour choices.

Specifications:

Capacity: 309 litres (Net Capacity: 275L)

3-star energy rating

Diamond Black finish

Smart Inverter compressor

6-stage convertible storage

Pros Cons Energy-efficient operation with a 3-star rating. Limited colour options. Flexible storage options with the convertible feature. May have a relatively higher upfront cost. Stylish and durable Diamond Black finish.

7. Panasonic Econavi 307 L 3 Star 6-Stage Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The highlight of the Panasonic Econavi 307 L 3 Star Refrigerator (NR-BG313PBK3) in elegant Black, is the fact that it is powered by Artificial Intelligence. Part of the 2022 model lineup, this refrigerator blends advanced technology with elegant design. With a 307-litre capacity, it offers a lot of space for your groceries, fruits, vegetables etc. Powered by AI, the Econavi feature intelligently adjusts cooling based on usage patterns, maximizing efficiency. Its 6-stage inverter ensures consistent cooling while minimizing energy consumption, contributing to both savings and eco-friendliness. This refrigerator is an asset, thanks to its advanced AI-powered efficiency. Despite its stylish design, it may have limited colour options.

Specifications:

Capacity: 307 litres

3-star energy rating

Black finish

AI-powered Econavi technology

6-stage inverter cooling

Pros Cons Advanced AI-powered Econavi for efficient and smart cooling. Limited colour options. Energy-efficient operation with a 3-star rating. May not be available in all regions. Stylish design in elegant Black finish.

8. Samsung 700 L With Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator

The Samsung 700 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator in sleek Black is a great choice of a fridge for large families, or for those of us who love to stock up on groceries. With a massive 700-litre capacity, it offers abundant storage space for all your food items - fruits, vegetables, groceries, meats, cooked food. It comes with an inverter technology that ensures efficient and consistent cooling while minimizing energy consumption. It has a side-by-side design allows for easy access to both fresh and frozen items, making it incredibly convenient. Overall, the Samsung 700 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator provides huge storage and efficient cooling and is best option for large families.

Specifications:

Capacity: 700 litres

Inverter technology

Side-by-side design

Colour: Black

Suitable for larger households

Pros Cons Enormous storage capacity for all your food items. Large size may not fit in smaller kitchens. Efficient inverter technology for consistent cooling. Higher upfront cost compared to smaller refrigerators. Convenient side-by-side design. Limited color options.

9. Haier 628L Frost Free Inverter Triple Door Side by Side Refrigerator

The Haier 628L Frost-Free Inverter Triple Door Refrigerator (HRT-683KG) in stunning Black Glass finish is your go-to option if you want efficient cooling with amazing looks. This refrigerator redefines storage and cooling with its expansive 628-litre capacity. This makes it ideal for households that love to stock up. It comes with inverter technology that ensures efficient and consistent cooling, while reducing energy consumption. This fridge features innovative triple-door design that separates the freezer, refrigerator and convertible section; collectively it offers better organization. The convertible feature makes it s versatile appliance, allowing you to customize storage as needed. If you want one home appliance that combines large storage, efficient cooling and innovative design in one seamless whole, then it is this fridge.

Specifications:

Capacity: 628 litres

Inverter technology

Black Glass finish

Triple-door design

Convertible storage

Pros Cons Expansive storage space for all your needs. Relatively higher upfront cost. Efficient inverter technology for cooling. Limited colour options. Innovative triple-door design for better organization. Convertible storage for versatility.

10. LG 240 L 3 Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Take a look at the LG 240 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S292RDSX) in stylish Dazzle Steel finish. This fridge provides a smart and efficient cooling solution for your home. Thanks to its 240-litre capacity, storage will never be an issue - now go ahead and stock all your fruits, vegetables, groceries and meats etc with a care in the world. Its smart inverter compressor ensures energy-efficient and consistent cooling. It comes with another feature - convertible feature - that allows you to customize storage according to your needs. Its Multi Air Flow Cooling system maintains freshness throughout. If you are looking for refrigerator that blends efficient cooling, customizable storage and stylish design into one entity, then it has to be this one.

Specifications:

Capacity: 240 litres

3-star energy rating

Dazzle Steel finish

Smart Inverter compressor

Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling

Pros Cons Energy-efficient cooling with a 3-star rating. Limited color options. Customizable storage with the convertible feature. Smaller capacity compared to some models. Efficient cooling with Multi Air Flow.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas Beko 340L Bottom Mount Freezer Stainless Steel Finish Automatic Defrosting Panasonic 338 L Prime Convertible Storage Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket 6-Stage Smart Inverter Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Design Frost-Free Technology Protton Technology Samsung 363L Convertible 5-In-1 Inverter Compressor Black Inox Finish Panasonic 592 L Wifi-Enabled Side-By-Side Design Premium Glass Finish Panasonic 309 L Prime Convertible Storage Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket 6-Stage Smart Inverter Panasonic Econavi 307 L AI-Powered Econavi Inverter Technology Black Finish Samsung 700 L Massive 700L Capacity Inverter Technology Side-By-Side Design Haier 628L Triple-Door Design Convertible Storage Black Glass Finish LG 240 L Smart Inverter Compressor Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling Dazzle Steel Finish

Best value for money

The Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator (FP 263D Protton Roy) stands out as the best value for money among the refrigerators listed. It strikes an excellent balance between affordability and essential features. With its innovative multi-door design, it offers organized and separate storage for various food items. Frost-free technology eliminates the hassle of manual defrosting, and the Protton technology ensures optimal freshness for fruits, vegetables, and other perishables. This refrigerator's energy-efficient operation with a 3-star rating further enhances its cost-effectiveness, making it an excellent choice for those seeking quality, convenience, and value in one package.

Best overall product

The Samsung 700 L With Inverter Side-By-Side Refrigerator in Black stands out as the best overall fridge among the options listed. Its massive 700-liter capacity is perfect for larger households or those who require ample storage space. The inclusion of inverter technology ensures efficient cooling and minimizes energy consumption, contributing to long-term cost savings. The side-by-side design offers convenient access to both fresh and frozen items, while its elegant black exterior adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen. This refrigerator excels in providing both spacious storage and advanced cooling technology, making it the top choice for those seeking a premium and practical appliance.

How to buy fridge from best brand in India

Research Brands: Begin by researching well-established and trusted refrigerator brands in India. Look for brands known for their quality, durability, and after-sales service.

Determine Your Needs: Assess your requirements, such as storage capacity, type (single door, double door, side-by-side), and specific features like inverter technology, convertible options, or smart features.

Energy Efficiency: Check the refrigerator's energy efficiency rating (BEE star rating). Higher star ratings are more energy-efficient and can save you on long-term electricity bills.

Read Reviews: Read customer reviews and expert opinions to understand the performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction of the models you're interested in.

Compare Models: Compare multiple refrigerator models from the chosen brand based on your needs and budget. Consider factors like price, features, and warranty.

Visit Retail Stores: If possible, visit retail stores to see the refrigerators in person and get a feel for their build quality and design.

Check After-Sales Service: Research the brand's after-sales service and availability of service centers in your area. A reliable service network is crucial for timely maintenance and repairs.

Warranty: Ensure the refrigerator comes with a sufficient warranty that covers manufacturing defects and essential components.

Budget: Set a realistic budget and stick to it while considering the cost of the refrigerator and any additional features or accessories.

Purchase: Make your purchase from authorized dealers or trusted online retailers. Ensure the product comes with all necessary documentation and warranty information.



