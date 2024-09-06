Best idli cookers in India: Discover the best models for perfectly steamed idlis every time, top 10 options
Looking for the best idli cooker in India? Check out our list of the top 10 options of South Indian cookware. Also read pros, cons and feature comparison.
If you’re a fan of South Indian cuisine, choosing the right idli cooker is crucial for making perfect idlis. We have meticulously researched and compiled a list of the 10 best idli cookers available in India. This selection includes a variety of options, such as stainless steel idli steamers, microwave idli makers, and traditional cookers, catering to different preferences and cooking methods.
Whether you’re looking for a non-whistling idli cooker or one that is compatible with induction cooktops, our guide offers something for everyone. Read on to explore the top choices, compare their features, and find the ideal idli cooker that fits both your needs and budget. Enjoy consistently delicious and fluffy idlis with the perfect appliance for your kitchen.
The QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker is a durable and versatile option for preparing delicious idlis. This cooker comes with a sturdy steamer plate and is compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops. It is a popular choice among users for its ease of use and excellent heat distribution.
Specifications of QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
- Comes with a sturdy steamer plate
- Ideal for preparing delicious idlis
- Easy to clean and maintain
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable stainless steel construction
|May be slightly heavier than other models
|Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
The Vinayak International Stainless Steel Idli Steamer is a popular choice for its high-quality construction and efficient performance. This idli steamer is designed to provide even heat distribution, resulting in perfectly cooked idlis every time. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient option for busy households.
Specifications of Vinayak International Stainless Steel Idli Steamer
- High-quality stainless steel construction
- Even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis
- Easy to clean and maintain
- Ideal for busy households
- Durable and long-lasting
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|High-quality stainless steel construction
|May not be compatible with all cooktops
|Even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis
The Butterfly Idly Cooker is a versatile and convenient option for preparing delicious idlis at home. This 6-piece idli cooker comes with sturdy plates and is made of high-quality stainless steel. It is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.
Specifications of Butterfly Idly Cooker
- 6-piece idli cooker with sturdy plates
- Made of high-quality stainless steel
- Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
- Ideal for preparing delicious idlis at home
- Versatile and convenient
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|6-piece idli cooker with sturdy plates
|May be slightly more expensive than other models
|Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker is a reliable and affordable option for preparing idlis at home. This idli maker comes with 4 sturdy plates and is compatible with gas stoves. It is easy to use and clean, making it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker
- Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
- Compatible with gas stoves
- Reliable and affordable option
- Ideal for preparing idlis at home
- Easy to use and clean
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
|May not be compatible with induction cooktops
|Compatible with gas stoves
The Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Traditional Idli Cooker is a classic and traditional option for preparing authentic idlis. This non-whistling idli cooker is made of high-quality hindalium and is compatible with gas stoves. It is designed to provide even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis every time.
Specifications of Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Traditional Idli Cooker
- Non-whistling idli cooker made of high-quality hindalium
- Compatible with gas stoves
- Classic and traditional design
- Ideal for preparing authentic idlis
- Even heat distribution
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Non-whistling idli cooker made of high-quality hindalium
|May not be compatible with induction cooktops
|Classic and traditional design
The Idli Stainless Steel Idli Maker is a versatile and easy-to-use option for preparing delicious idlis at home. This idli maker comes with 4 sturdy plates and is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops. It is a popular choice for its durable construction and efficient performance.
Specifications of Idli Stainless Steel Idli Maker
- Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
- Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
- Versatile and easy-to-use option
- Ideal for preparing delicious idlis at home
- Durable construction
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
|May be slightly more expensive than other models
|Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
The Stainless Steel Idly Cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker is a durable and efficient option for preparing authentic idlis at home. This idli cooker is made of high-quality stainless steel and is compatible with gas stoves. It is designed to provide even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis every time.
Specifications of Stainless Steel Idly Cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker
- Stainless steel idli cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker
- Compatible with gas stoves
- Durable and efficient option
- Ideal for preparing authentic idlis at home
- Even heat distribution
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stainless steel idli cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker
|May not be compatible with induction cooktops
|Durable and efficient option
The HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Maker is a versatile and convenient option for preparing idlis at home. This idli cooker is compatible with induction cooktops and is designed to provide even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis every time. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Maker
- Stainless steel idli cooker with Maker
- Induction compatible
- Versatile and convenient option
- Ideal for preparing idlis at home
- Even heat distribution
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stainless steel idli cooker with Maker
|May be slightly more expensive than other models
|Induction compatible
The Arihants Aluminium Idli Cooker is a versatile and multifunctional option for preparing idlis, dhokla, and khamand at home. This idli cooker comes with steamers and is made of high-quality aluminium. It is a popular choice for its durable construction and efficient performance.
Specifications of Arihants Aluminium Idli Cooker
- Aluminium idli cooker with steamers
- Versatile and multifunctional option
- Made of high-quality aluminium
- Ideal for preparing idlis, dhokla, and khamand
- Durable construction
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Aluminium idli cooker with steamers
|May not be compatible with induction cooktops
|Versatile and multifunctional option
The Avias Stainless Steel Idli Maker is a reliable and efficient option for preparing idlis at home. This idli maker comes with 4 sturdy plates and is compatible with gas stoves. It is easy to use and clean, making it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Avias Stainless Steel Idli Maker
- Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
- Compatible with gas stoves
- Reliable and efficient option
- Ideal for preparing idlis at home
- Easy to use and clean
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
|May not be compatible with induction cooktops
|Compatible with gas stoves
Top 3 features of best idli cookers:
|Best Idli Cookers
|Material
|Compatibility
|Convenience
|QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker
|Stainless Steel
|Gas Stoves, Induction Cooktops
|Sturdy Steamer Plate
|Vinayak International Stainless Steel Idli Steamer
|Stainless Steel
|Gas Stoves
|Even Heat Distribution
|Butterfly Idly Cooker
|Stainless Steel
|Gas Stoves, Induction Cooktops
|6-Piece Set
|Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker
|Stainless Steel
|Gas Stoves
|4 Plates
|Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Traditional Idli Cooker
|Hindalium
|Gas Stoves
|Traditional Design
|Idli Stainless Steel Idli Maker
|Stainless Steel
|Gas Stoves, Induction Cooktops
|4 Plates
|Stainless Steel Idly Cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker
|Stainless Steel
|Gas Stoves
|Trivia Idly Cooker
|HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker
|Stainless Steel
|Induction Cooktops
|Induction Compatible
|Arihants Aluminium Idli Cooker
|Aluminium
|Gas Stoves
|Steamers for Dhokla, Khamand
|Avias Stainless Steel Idli Maker
|Stainless Steel
|Gas Stoves
|4 Plates
Best value for money idli cooker:
The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker with 4 Plates offers the best value for money, providing reliable and efficient performance at an affordable price. It is ideal for preparing delicious idlis at home, making it a popular choice among users.
Best overall idli cooker:
The QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Steamer Plates stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering durable construction, compatibility with gas stoves and induction cooktops, and a sturdy steamer plate for convenient use.
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best idli cookers:
Material: Opt for durable materials such as stainless steel or non-stick coatings. Stainless steel cookers are long-lasting and easy to clean, while non-stick options may offer added convenience.
Capacity: Consider the capacity of the idli cooker based on your household needs. Cookers come in various sizes, so choose one that fits your family’s requirements and the number of idlis you typically prepare.
Compatibility: Ensure the cooker is compatible with your stovetop or induction cooktop. Some models are designed for microwave use, while others may feature induction compatibility or non-whistling lids.
Ease of use: Look for features that simplify the cooking process, such as removable racks for easy cleaning and ergonomic handles for better handling.
FAQs on Idli cooker
- What is the price range of these idli cookers?
The price of idli cookers in this list ranges from ₹1000 to ₹3000, depending on the material, features, and number of plates.
- Are these idli cookers compatible with induction cooktops?
Some of the idli cookers listed are compatible with induction cooktops, while others are designed for use with gas stoves. Be sure to check the product specifications for compatibility.
- What is the material used in these idli cookers?
The idli cookers in this list are made of high-quality stainless steel, hindalium, or aluminium, ensuring durability and efficient performance.
- Are these idli cookers easy to clean and maintain?
Yes, the idli cookers listed are easy to clean and maintain, making them a convenient option for busy households.
