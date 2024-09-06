 Best idli cookers in India: Discover the best models for perfectly steamed idlis every time, top 10 options - Hindustan Times
Best idli cookers in India: Discover the best models for perfectly steamed idlis every time, top 10 options

ByAffiliate Desk
Sep 06, 2024 07:00 PM IST

Looking for the best idli cooker in India? Check out our list of the top 10 options of South Indian cookware. Also read pros, cons and feature comparison.

If you’re a fan of South Indian cuisine, choosing the right idli cooker is crucial for making perfect idlis. We have meticulously researched and compiled a list of the 10 best idli cookers available in India. This selection includes a variety of options, such as stainless steel idli steamers, microwave idli makers, and traditional cookers, catering to different preferences and cooking methods.

Perfect your idli-making with top-rated cookers.

Whether you’re looking for a non-whistling idli cooker or one that is compatible with induction cooktops, our guide offers something for everyone. Read on to explore the top choices, compare their features, and find the ideal idli cooker that fits both your needs and budget. Enjoy consistently delicious and fluffy idlis with the perfect appliance for your kitchen.

1.

QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Steamer Plates

The QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker is a durable and versatile option for preparing delicious idlis. This cooker comes with a sturdy steamer plate and is compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops. It is a popular choice among users for its ease of use and excellent heat distribution.

Specifications of QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker

  • Durable stainless steel construction
  • Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
  • Comes with a sturdy steamer plate
  • Ideal for preparing delicious idlis
  • Easy to clean and maintain

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Durable stainless steel constructionMay be slightly heavier than other models
Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops 

2.

Vinayak International Stainless Steel Idli Steamer

The Vinayak International Stainless Steel Idli Steamer is a popular choice for its high-quality construction and efficient performance. This idli steamer is designed to provide even heat distribution, resulting in perfectly cooked idlis every time. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a convenient option for busy households.

Specifications of Vinayak International Stainless Steel Idli Steamer

  • High-quality stainless steel construction
  • Even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis
  • Easy to clean and maintain
  • Ideal for busy households
  • Durable and long-lasting

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
High-quality stainless steel constructionMay not be compatible with all cooktops
Even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis 

3.

Butterfly Idly Cooker with Plates, 6-Piece, Silver

The Butterfly Idly Cooker is a versatile and convenient option for preparing delicious idlis at home. This 6-piece idli cooker comes with sturdy plates and is made of high-quality stainless steel. It is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops, making it a versatile choice for any kitchen.

Specifications of Butterfly Idly Cooker

  • 6-piece idli cooker with sturdy plates
  • Made of high-quality stainless steel
  • Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
  • Ideal for preparing delicious idlis at home
  • Versatile and convenient

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
6-piece idli cooker with sturdy platesMay be slightly more expensive than other models
Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops 

4.

Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker with 4 Plates

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker is a reliable and affordable option for preparing idlis at home. This idli maker comes with 4 sturdy plates and is compatible with gas stoves. It is easy to use and clean, making it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker

  • Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
  • Compatible with gas stoves
  • Reliable and affordable option
  • Ideal for preparing idlis at home
  • Easy to use and clean

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stainless steel idli maker with 4 platesMay not be compatible with induction cooktops
Compatible with gas stoves 

5.

Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Traditional Idli Cooker

The Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Traditional Idli Cooker is a classic and traditional option for preparing authentic idlis. This non-whistling idli cooker is made of high-quality hindalium and is compatible with gas stoves. It is designed to provide even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis every time.

Specifications of Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Traditional Idli Cooker

  • Non-whistling idli cooker made of high-quality hindalium
  • Compatible with gas stoves
  • Classic and traditional design
  • Ideal for preparing authentic idlis
  • Even heat distribution

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Non-whistling idli cooker made of high-quality hindaliumMay not be compatible with induction cooktops
Classic and traditional design 

6.

Idli Stainless Steel Idli Maker with 4 Plates

The Idli Stainless Steel Idli Maker is a versatile and easy-to-use option for preparing delicious idlis at home. This idli maker comes with 4 sturdy plates and is compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops. It is a popular choice for its durable construction and efficient performance.

Specifications of Idli Stainless Steel Idli Maker

  • Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
  • Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops
  • Versatile and easy-to-use option
  • Ideal for preparing delicious idlis at home
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stainless steel idli maker with 4 platesMay be slightly more expensive than other models
Compatible with gas stoves and induction cooktops 

7.

Stainless Steel Idly Cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker

The Stainless Steel Idly Cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker is a durable and efficient option for preparing authentic idlis at home. This idli cooker is made of high-quality stainless steel and is compatible with gas stoves. It is designed to provide even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis every time.

Specifications of Stainless Steel Idly Cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker

  • Stainless steel idli cooker with Trivia Idly Cooker
  • Compatible with gas stoves
  • Durable and efficient option
  • Ideal for preparing authentic idlis at home
  • Even heat distribution

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stainless steel idli cooker with Trivia Idly CookerMay not be compatible with induction cooktops
Durable and efficient option 

8.

HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Maker, Induction Compatible

The HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Maker is a versatile and convenient option for preparing idlis at home. This idli cooker is compatible with induction cooktops and is designed to provide even heat distribution for perfectly cooked idlis every time. It is easy to clean and maintain, making it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Maker

  • Stainless steel idli cooker with Maker
  • Induction compatible
  • Versatile and convenient option
  • Ideal for preparing idlis at home
  • Even heat distribution

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stainless steel idli cooker with MakerMay be slightly more expensive than other models
Induction compatible 

9.

Arihants Aluminium Idli Cooker with Steamers for Dhokla, Khamand, Idli

The Arihants Aluminium Idli Cooker is a versatile and multifunctional option for preparing idlis, dhokla, and khamand at home. This idli cooker comes with steamers and is made of high-quality aluminium. It is a popular choice for its durable construction and efficient performance.

Specifications of Arihants Aluminium Idli Cooker

  • Aluminium idli cooker with steamers
  • Versatile and multifunctional option
  • Made of high-quality aluminium
  • Ideal for preparing idlis, dhokla, and khamand
  • Durable construction

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Aluminium idli cooker with steamersMay not be compatible with induction cooktops
Versatile and multifunctional option 

10.

Avias Stainless Steel Idli Maker with 4 Plates

The Avias Stainless Steel Idli Maker is a reliable and efficient option for preparing idlis at home. This idli maker comes with 4 sturdy plates and is compatible with gas stoves. It is easy to use and clean, making it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Avias Stainless Steel Idli Maker

  • Stainless steel idli maker with 4 plates
  • Compatible with gas stoves
  • Reliable and efficient option
  • Ideal for preparing idlis at home
  • Easy to use and clean

  Reasons to buy  Reasons to avoid
Stainless steel idli maker with 4 platesMay not be compatible with induction cooktops
Compatible with gas stoves 

Top 3 features of best idli cookers:

Best Idli CookersMaterialCompatibilityConvenience
QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli CookerStainless SteelGas Stoves, Induction CooktopsSturdy Steamer Plate
Vinayak International Stainless Steel Idli SteamerStainless SteelGas StovesEven Heat Distribution
Butterfly Idly CookerStainless SteelGas Stoves, Induction Cooktops6-Piece Set
Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli MakerStainless SteelGas Stoves4 Plates
Subaa Hindalium Non-Whistling Traditional Idli CookerHindaliumGas StovesTraditional Design
Idli Stainless Steel Idli MakerStainless SteelGas Stoves, Induction Cooktops4 Plates
Stainless Steel Idly Cooker with Trivia Idly CookerStainless SteelGas StovesTrivia Idly Cooker
HORIZON Stainless Steel Idli CookerStainless SteelInduction CooktopsInduction Compatible
Arihants Aluminium Idli CookerAluminiumGas StovesSteamers for Dhokla, Khamand
Avias Stainless Steel Idli MakerStainless SteelGas Stoves4 Plates

Best value for money idli cooker:

The Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Idli Maker with 4 Plates offers the best value for money, providing reliable and efficient performance at an affordable price. It is ideal for preparing delicious idlis at home, making it a popular choice among users.

Best overall idli cooker:

The QSEC Citizen Stainless Steel Idli Cooker with Steamer Plates stands out as the best overall product in the category, offering durable construction, compatibility with gas stoves and induction cooktops, and a sturdy steamer plate for convenient use.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best idli cookers:

Material: Opt for durable materials such as stainless steel or non-stick coatings. Stainless steel cookers are long-lasting and easy to clean, while non-stick options may offer added convenience.

Capacity: Consider the capacity of the idli cooker based on your household needs. Cookers come in various sizes, so choose one that fits your family’s requirements and the number of idlis you typically prepare.

Compatibility: Ensure the cooker is compatible with your stovetop or induction cooktop. Some models are designed for microwave use, while others may feature induction compatibility or non-whistling lids.

Ease of use: Look for features that simplify the cooking process, such as removable racks for easy cleaning and ergonomic handles for better handling.

FAQs on Idli cooker

  • What is the price range of these idli cookers?

    The price of idli cookers in this list ranges from 1000 to 3000, depending on the material, features, and number of plates.

  • Are these idli cookers compatible with induction cooktops?

    Some of the idli cookers listed are compatible with induction cooktops, while others are designed for use with gas stoves. Be sure to check the product specifications for compatibility.

  • What is the material used in these idli cookers?

    The idli cookers in this list are made of high-quality stainless steel, hindalium, or aluminium, ensuring durability and efficient performance.

  • Are these idli cookers easy to clean and maintain?

    Yes, the idli cookers listed are easy to clean and maintain, making them a convenient option for busy households.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

