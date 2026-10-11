Best phones under 20,000: Top 10 picks for gaming, cameras, and all-day battery

Buying a smartphone in increasingly getting pricier owing to the rise in memory prices. This has made finding the smartphones that deliver a decent performance and a long battery life that under ₹20,000 difficult. Sure there are phones that offer high-refresh-rate displays, capable cameras, fast charging, 5G connectivity and enough performance for everyday multitasking.

Best smartphones to buy in India under ₹20,000. (HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

But, not every smartphone delivers equally across these areas, and choosing one based on specifications alone can lead to compromises you may notice after a few weeks of use. Some models focus on gaming performance and display quality, while others offer more versatile cameras, larger batteries or a better balance of features for everyday use.

So which smartphone should you buy? To help you narrow down your choices and we have shortlisted 10 smartphones under ₹20,000 worth considering in India. These smartphones offer a balance between performance, camera capabilities, battery capacity and display quality.

Best features of top smartphones under ₹ 20,000

PHONE DISPLAY PROCESSOR BATTERY Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition (4GB/128GB) 6.9" HD+ LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6,000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB/128GB) 6.7" HD+ LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6,000 mAh Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G (6GB/128GB) 6.75" HD+ LCD Unisoc T8200 6,000 mAh Samsung Galaxy M07 (4GB/64GB) 6.7" HD+ LCD MediaTek Helio G99 (4G) 5,000 mAh OnePlus N6x (4GB/128GB) 6.8" HD+ LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex 7,000 mAh iQOO Z11 Lite 5G (4GB/64GB) 6.74" HD+ LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6,500 mAh Redmi A7 Pro 5G (4GB/64GB) 6.9" LCD Unisoc T8300 6,300 mAh Motorola g37 Power (4GB/64GB) 6.66" HD+ LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6400 7,000 mAh Tecno POP X 5G (4GB/128GB) 6.78" HD+ LCD MediaTek Dimensity 6400 6,500 mAh realme NARZO 80 Lite 6.74" HD+ LCD Unisoc T7250 6,300mAh

Here are the top smartphones to buy under ₹ 20,000

The Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition combines a large display, capable everyday performance and a high-capacity battery in a stylish Moonlight Blue finish. Its 6.9-inch HD+ screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making scrolling and everyday viewing smoother. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it supports 5G connectivity for compatible networks. The 6,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging aim to reduce charging interruptions, while 128GB storage provides room for apps, photos and videos.

Specifications Display 6.9-inch HD+ display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 Battery 6,000mAh Reasons to Buy Good battery backup Premium looking design Reasons to Avoid Average camera Laggy software

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find this smartphone good for everyday usage. They like its battery life and design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design and battery.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G pairs a stylish Blitz Blue finish with a large 6.7-inch-class display and a 6,000mAh battery designed for extended everyday use. Its 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother, while the octa-core processor handles routine tasks such as messaging, browsing and video streaming. With 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and 5G connectivity, it covers the essentials for everyday users.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch-class LCD display Processor Octa-core, up to 2.4GHz RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Battery 6,000mAh Reasons to Buy Good battery backup Good display Decent cameras Reasons to Avoid Laggy software

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers give positive feedback about the phone's battery life, noting it provides 3+ days of backup, and appreciate its 6000mAh capacity. They also like its strong build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design, cameras and battery.

The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G combines a glossy Monaco Blue finish with a large 6.745-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and everyday viewing. Its Unisoc T8200 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage are designed for routine multitasking, browsing and entertainment. A 6,000mAh battery supports extended use, while 18W charging helps replenish it. It runs Android 16 with a clean, bloatware-free interface.

Specifications Display 6.745-inch HD+ display Processor Unisoc T8200 octa-core RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Battery 6,000mAh Reasons to Buy Smooth performance Decent battery backup Good camera quality Reasons to Avoid Laggy software

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this phone's performance, and battery life. They also like its good camera quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance, and battery backup.

The OnePlus N6x 5G in Burgundy Red combines a distinctive finish with a large 6.8-inch HD+ LCD and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset that is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Its massive 7,000mAh battery prioritises extended use between charges. OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, rounds out this budget-focused smartphone.

Specifications Display 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Battery 7,000mAh Reasons to Buy Rigged design Crisp display Strong battery Reasons to Avoid Average camera quality Slow charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this smartphone's rigged design. They also like its crisp display and strong battery life.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and battery backup.

The Samsung Galaxy M07 features a slim design in Black, combining everyday practicality with a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage suit basic smartphone needs. It gets a 5,000mAh battery supports extended daily use and 50MP main camera.

Specifications Display 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display Processor MediaTek Helio G99 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Battery 5,000mAh Reasons to Buy Good camera quality Value for money Bright display Reasons to Avoid Slow charging

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone offers good value for money, with a 5000mAh battery providing excellent backup and decent camera quality. The user interface is notably smooth, making it easy to handle for regular usage.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, bright display and good camera quality.

The iQOO Z11 Lite 44W 5G in Solar Flame stands out with a distinctive, flame-inspired rear finish and a large 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it handles everyday browsing, messaging and streaming, while 4GB RAM and 64GB storage cover basic needs. Its 6,500mAh battery supports 44W fast charging, making it appealing to users who prioritise endurance.

Specifications Display 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Battery 6,500mAh Reasons to Buy Smooth performance Decent battery life Distinctive design Reasons to Avoid Average camera performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate this phone for its smooth performance. They also like its battery life and distinctive design.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and performance.

The realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G is designed for users seeking dependable everyday performance and long battery life on a budget. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, alongside a Unisoc T7250 processor for routine tasks. Its 6,300mAh battery supports extended use, while expandable storage offers flexibility for photos and apps.

Specifications Display 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display Processor Unisoc T7250 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Battery 6,300mAh Reasons to Buy Great design Good overall quality Reasons to Avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone's quality excellent and consider it a solid budget option. The design receives positive feedback for its sleek appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and design.

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G in Sunset Orange combines a bold finish with a large 6.9-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the Unisoc T8300 5G processor. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage suit basic smartphone needs, while the 6,300mAh battery prioritises endurance. It runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.

Specifications Display 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display Processor Unisoc T8300 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Battery 6,300mAh Reasons to Buy Stylish design Bright display Decent camera Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the phone's design, noting its premium feel for its price and the gorgeous Sunset Orange finish. They also like its display and camera quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, camera and design.

The Motorola G37 Power 5G is designed for users who prioritise battery life over premium specifications. Its 7,000mAh battery is built for extended use, while the 6.66-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother. The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor supports everyday apps and 5G connectivity, and the 50MP rear camera handles routine photography.

Specifications Display 6.66-inch HD+ LCD display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Battery 7,000mAh Reasons to Buy Long battery life Decent sound quality Decent camera Reasons to Avoid Average performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the phone's quality positive. They consider it good value for money. The camera quality and battery life has also received positive feedback.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera and battery life.

The Tecno POP X 5G is a budget 5G smartphone built around a large battery, fast charging and a 120Hz display. Its 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging and 128GB storage are attractive for everyday use, although its HD+ screen and 4GB RAM make it less compelling for demanding gaming and heavy multitasking.

Specifications Display 6.78-inch HD+ IPS LCD display Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Battery 6,500mAh Reasons to Buy Long battery life Decent camera Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average cameras

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers phone to be of good quality and consider it excellent value for money. They also like its battery life and sound quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera and battery life.

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FAQs for buying a phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 in India Is an AMOLED display better than an LCD display in a phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000? Generally, AMOLED is preferable if you watch videos, view photos or want deeper blacks and higher contrast. However, a good LCD can still deliver a smooth everyday experience.

How much RAM and storage do I need in a phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000? For most buyers, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage offer a sensible balance. If you play large games, record plenty of videos or keep your phone for several years, consider 256GB storage.

Is a 120Hz or 144Hz display worth buying under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000? A 120Hz display offers smoother scrolling, animations and supported games than a traditional 60Hz panel. A 144Hz display can provide an incremental improvement, but the difference is less noticeable in everyday use.

Should I buy a 5G phone or a 4G phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000? 5G is the more practical choice because it provides access to compatible networks as coverage expands.

Which processor is best for a phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000? There is no single best processor for every use case. Compare recent Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets based on CPU and GPU performance, power efficiency, heat management and gaming compatibility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.