Best phones under 20,000: Top 10 picks for gaming, cameras, and all-day battery

Buying a smartphone in increasingly getting pricier owing to the rise in memory prices. This has made finding the smartphones that deliver a decent performance and a long battery life that under ₹20,000 difficult. Sure there are phones that offer high-refresh-rate displays, capable cameras, fast charging, 5G connectivity and enough performance for everyday multitasking.
But, not every smartphone delivers equally across these areas, and choosing one based on specifications alone can lead to compromises you may notice after a few weeks of use. Some models focus on gaming performance and display quality, while others offer more versatile cameras, larger batteries or a better balance of features for everyday use.
So which smartphone should you buy? To help you narrow down your choices and we have shortlisted 10 smartphones under ₹20,000 worth considering in India. These smartphones offer a balance between performance, camera capabilities, battery capacity and display quality.
Best features of top smartphones under ₹20,000
PHONE
DISPLAY
PROCESSOR
BATTERY
|Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition (4GB/128GB)
|6.9" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|6,000 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G (4GB/128GB)
|6.7" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|6,000 mAh
|Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G (6GB/128GB)
|6.75" HD+ LCD
|Unisoc T8200
|6,000 mAh
|Samsung Galaxy M07 (4GB/64GB)
|6.7" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Helio G99 (4G)
|5,000 mAh
|OnePlus N6x (4GB/128GB)
|6.8" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex
|7,000 mAh
|iQOO Z11 Lite 5G (4GB/64GB)
|6.74" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6300
|6,500 mAh
|Redmi A7 Pro 5G (4GB/64GB)
|6.9" LCD
|Unisoc T8300
|6,300 mAh
|Motorola g37 Power (4GB/64GB)
|6.66" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400
|7,000 mAh
|Tecno POP X 5G (4GB/128GB)
|6.78" HD+ LCD
|MediaTek Dimensity 6400
|6,500 mAh
|realme NARZO 80 Lite
|6.74" HD+ LCD
|Unisoc T7250
|6,300mAh
Here are the top smartphones to buy under ₹20,000
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The Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition combines a large display, capable everyday performance and a high-capacity battery in a stylish Moonlight Blue finish. Its 6.9-inch HD+ screen supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making scrolling and everyday viewing smoother. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it supports 5G connectivity for compatible networks. The 6,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging aim to reduce charging interruptions, while 128GB storage provides room for apps, photos and videos.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good battery backup
Premium looking design
Reasons to Avoid
Average camera
Laggy software
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find this smartphone good for everyday usage. They like its battery life and design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design and battery.
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The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G pairs a stylish Blitz Blue finish with a large 6.7-inch-class display and a 6,000mAh battery designed for extended everyday use. Its 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother, while the octa-core processor handles routine tasks such as messaging, browsing and video streaming. With 4GB RAM, 128GB storage and 5G connectivity, it covers the essentials for everyday users.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good battery backup
Good display
Decent cameras
Reasons to Avoid
Laggy software
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers give positive feedback about the phone's battery life, noting it provides 3+ days of backup, and appreciate its 6000mAh capacity. They also like its strong build quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its design, cameras and battery.
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The Lava Bold N4 Pro 5G combines a glossy Monaco Blue finish with a large 6.745-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and everyday viewing. Its Unisoc T8200 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage are designed for routine multitasking, browsing and entertainment. A 6,000mAh battery supports extended use, while 18W charging helps replenish it. It runs Android 16 with a clean, bloatware-free interface.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Smooth performance
Decent battery backup
Good camera quality
Reasons to Avoid
Laggy software
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this phone's performance, and battery life. They also like its good camera quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its performance, and battery backup.
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The OnePlus N6x 5G in Burgundy Red combines a distinctive finish with a large 6.8-inch HD+ LCD and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Apex chipset that is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Its massive 7,000mAh battery prioritises extended use between charges. OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, rounds out this budget-focused smartphone.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Rigged design
Crisp display
Strong battery
Reasons to Avoid
Average camera quality
Slow charging
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like this smartphone's rigged design. They also like its crisp display and strong battery life.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and battery backup.
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The Samsung Galaxy M07 features a slim design in Black, combining everyday practicality with a 6.7-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor that is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage suit basic smartphone needs. It gets a 5,000mAh battery supports extended daily use and 50MP main camera.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Good camera quality
Value for money
Bright display
Reasons to Avoid
Slow charging
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the phone offers good value for money, with a 5000mAh battery providing excellent backup and decent camera quality. The user interface is notably smooth, making it easy to handle for regular usage.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, bright display and good camera quality.
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The iQOO Z11 Lite 44W 5G in Solar Flame stands out with a distinctive, flame-inspired rear finish and a large 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, it handles everyday browsing, messaging and streaming, while 4GB RAM and 64GB storage cover basic needs. Its 6,500mAh battery supports 44W fast charging, making it appealing to users who prioritise endurance.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Smooth performance
Decent battery life
Distinctive design
Reasons to Avoid
Average camera performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate this phone for its smooth performance. They also like its battery life and distinctive design.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and performance.
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The realme NARZO 80 Lite 4G is designed for users seeking dependable everyday performance and long battery life on a budget. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling, alongside a Unisoc T7250 processor for routine tasks. Its 6,300mAh battery supports extended use, while expandable storage offers flexibility for photos and apps.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Great design
Good overall quality
Reasons to Avoid
Average battery life
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the phone's quality excellent and consider it a solid budget option. The design receives positive feedback for its sleek appearance.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display and design.
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The Redmi A7 Pro 5G in Sunset Orange combines a bold finish with a large 6.9-inch HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling. It is powered by the Unisoc T8300 5G processor. Its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage suit basic smartphone needs, while the 6,300mAh battery prioritises endurance. It runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Stylish design
Bright display
Decent camera
Reasons to Avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers appreciate the phone's design, noting its premium feel for its price and the gorgeous Sunset Orange finish. They also like its display and camera quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its display, camera and design.
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The Motorola G37 Power 5G is designed for users who prioritise battery life over premium specifications. Its 7,000mAh battery is built for extended use, while the 6.66-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling feel smoother. The MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor supports everyday apps and 5G connectivity, and the 50MP rear camera handles routine photography.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Long battery life
Decent sound quality
Decent camera
Reasons to Avoid
Average performance
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find the phone's quality positive. They consider it good value for money. The camera quality and battery life has also received positive feedback.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera and battery life.
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The Tecno POP X 5G is a budget 5G smartphone built around a large battery, fast charging and a 120Hz display. Its 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging and 128GB storage are attractive for everyday use, although its HD+ screen and 4GB RAM make it less compelling for demanding gaming and heavy multitasking.
Specifications
Reasons to Buy
Long battery life
Decent camera
Good sound quality
Reasons to Avoid
Average cameras
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers phone to be of good quality and consider it excellent value for money. They also like its battery life and sound quality.
Why should you choose this product?
Buyers should choose this smartphone for its camera and battery life.
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- Is an AMOLED display better than an LCD display in a phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000?
Generally, AMOLED is preferable if you watch videos, view photos or want deeper blacks and higher contrast. However, a good LCD can still deliver a smooth everyday experience.
- How much RAM and storage do I need in a phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000?
For most buyers, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage offer a sensible balance. If you play large games, record plenty of videos or keep your phone for several years, consider 256GB storage.
- Is a 120Hz or 144Hz display worth buying under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000?
A 120Hz display offers smoother scrolling, animations and supported games than a traditional 60Hz panel. A 144Hz display can provide an incremental improvement, but the difference is less noticeable in everyday use.
- Should I buy a 5G phone or a 4G phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000?
5G is the more practical choice because it provides access to compatible networks as coverage expands.
- Which processor is best for a phone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000?
There is no single best processor for every use case. Compare recent Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity chipsets based on CPU and GPU performance, power efficiency, heat management and gaming compatibility.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.