What does it take to build a global technology powerhouse from a small Baltic nation of under three million people? In the case of Hostinger, the answer lies in 34 failed projects, one breakthrough idea, and a deep architectural pivot into artificial intelligence.

Inside Vilnius’s Cyber City: The Hostinger headquarters where the tech engine powering one million Indian users is built. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

Last month, a media visit to Hostinger’s striking Cyber City campus in Vilnius, Lithuania, offered a rare look at how the company has quietly engineered one of the most explosive growth stories in modern tech. In May 2026, the company officially crossed a massive threshold: 1 million active customers in India, representing roughly 19% of Hostinger’s entire global user base.

Ranked second on the Financial Times’ Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2026 list, the company now serves over 5 million clients across 150 countries. To sustain this domestic hyper-growth, Hostinger has heavily invested in a Mumbai data center, slashing the average time it takes to go from a domain purchase to a live website from five days down to a single day.

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The company's customer trajectory in India highlights this rapid expansion: starting with just 1,629 clients in 2014, the user base grew to 49,000 in 2019, hit 148,000 in 2020, and officially crossed the 1,000,000 mark in May 2026.

The Post-SEO Era: Surviving 'Generative Engine Optimisation'

As platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity reshape consumer behavior, traditional search engine optimisation (SEO) is facing an existential crisis. Tech media and businesses are no longer just fighting to rank on Google's first page; they are fighting to be cited inside the AI summaries that consumers read instead of clicking links.

"Right now, there is a paradigm shift called GEO - Generative Engine Optimisation," explains Mantas Lukauskas, Hostinger's Lead Tech AI Architect, who holds a PhD in the field. "People no longer just want a list of documents to read. They want the AI to do the work for them."

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{{^usCountry}} To combat this, Hostinger is rolling out architectural tools like Web to Agent, which converts standard websites into structured Model Context Protocol (MCP) outputs. This allows AI engines to smoothly crawl and pull highly accurate data directly from small business websites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To combat this, Hostinger is rolling out architectural tools like Web to Agent, which converts standard websites into structured Model Context Protocol (MCP) outputs. This allows AI engines to smoothly crawl and pull highly accurate data directly from small business websites. {{/usCountry}}

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"Language models act exactly like humans do, they rarely scroll past the first page of results," Lukauskas notes. "AI still cannot independently fact-check perfectly; it relies on consensus across trusted sources. To be found by these models, you still need exceptional content and a highly optimised architecture."

Will AI take your job? How Hostinger upskills workers instead of laying them off

Hostinger’s internal product development moves at a dizzying pace. Its new AI-driven website and app builder, Horizons, went from a rough concept to a public launch in just two months. Meanwhile, its advanced AI support assistant, Kodee, handles complex customer workflows so efficiently that it is projected to save the company €14 million in operational costs this year alone.

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While numbers like that normally trigger massive layoff fears, Hostinger is taking a noticeably different corporate path: using automation for career growth rather than job cuts.

"We never had layoffs because of AI. Our business growth simply outpaced our need to hyper-hire," explains Mantas Lukauskas. "Instead, we optimised our roles. For example, I had a colleague who started out in basic customer support. After two years of working closely alongside our AI models, he upskilled and actually became an AI engineer. The AI handles the repetitive questions, which frees our human teams to solve much more complex problems."

This shift highlights a broader reality in the tech world today. Deep technical coding knowledge is slowly taking a back seat to raw human creativity and good ideas.

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"Right now, you just need a great idea. You no longer need to be a technical genius to build a digital business," Lukauskas states. “AI can easily get a project to 85% quality. But bridging that final 15% gap absolutely requires human intervention, human creativity, and strict oversight to prevent security risks.”

The author at the Hostinger headquarters in Vilnius, Lithuania. (L) A sneak peak from the insightful event. (R)

The Baltic boom: How a nation of 3 Million built a €16.4 Billion tech hub

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Hostinger’s explosive growth is not an isolated fluke. Instead, it is the crown jewel of a broader economic miracle happening right across Lithuania. Despite its small size, this Baltic nation has rapidly produced five tech “unicorns”, billion-dollar startups like Nord Security and Vinted, propelling its national tech ecosystem to a massive €16.4 billion valuation.

The secret to this success is a heavy national bet on human talent. Backed by a fresh €80 million government investment into nationwide tech reskilling programs, Lithuania now leads Central Europe in attracting foreign business investments per capita.

For a country that only reclaimed its independence in 1990, this rapid evolution into an AI-first technology powerhouse is one of the most remarkable economic turnaround stories in modern Europe, and Hostinger is driving its front page.

The next digital frontier

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Ultimately, Hostinger’s evolution proves that web infrastructure is no longer just about buying a piece of digital real estate. In an ecosystem where AI engines do the browsing and human creativity replaces heavy coding syntax, the company is positioning itself as an AI-native operating system, one where the next billion-dollar company might just be built by a single person.

Disclaimer: The author attended the Hostinger FAM trip in Vilnius in May 2026 as an invited guest of the company.