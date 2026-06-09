Blaupunkt launches new QLED TV series in India, starting at just 11,499

Blaupunkt has expanded its smart television lineup in India with the launch of a new QLED TV series powered by Google TV 5.0. The company is targeting buyers looking for smart entertainment features, QLED display technology, and integrated streaming services across multiple screen sizes.
Blaupunkt QLED TV Series: Sizes, Price in India and Availability
The new range includes 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models and is now available through Flipkart. Prices start at Rs. 11,499, placing the televisions in the affordable smart TV segment.
The new Blaupunkt QLED TVs are available in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch models. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs. 11,499, the 40-inch variant is priced at Rs. 16,499, and the 43-inch TV is priced at Rs. 17,499. Interested buyers can purchase the latest TV lineup via Flipkart.
Blaupunkt QLED TV Series: What’s New
With the latest launch, Blaupunkt is seeking to strengthen its position in India's growing smart television market, where demand for connected entertainment devices continues to rise. The company has introduced Quantum Dot display technology across the lineup, along with Google TV 5.0 and Dolby Digital Plus audio support.
A key focus of the new series is audio performance. Blaupunkt, which has a long history in consumer audio products, has equipped the televisions with 48W speaker output and Dolby Digital Plus technology. The company said the setup is designed to improve sound quality while watching films, sports broadcasts, and gaming content.
The televisions run on Google TV 5.0, giving users access to content recommendations based on viewing preferences. The platform also supports more than 10,000 apps and games through the Google Play Store. Popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube are available directly on the interface, allowing users to access content without additional devices.
In terms of design, the televisions feature slim bezels and come in HD Ready and Full HD resolution options, depending on the model. Blaupunkt has also included a 60Hz refresh rate, which the company says is intended to provide smoother motion during video playback and gaming sessions.
The televisions are powered by an ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant voice control, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.{{/usCountry}}
The televisions are powered by an ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant voice control, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports.{{/usCountry}}
Moreover, they also come equipped with additional features like Miracast screen sharing, Fast Boot functionality, Hotel Mode, and optical audio output support. These additions are aimed at improving usability for both home users and commercial environments.