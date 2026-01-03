BSNL launches VoWiFi service in India: What it does and who can use it

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service in all telecom circles across India. The state-run operator shared the update through its social media account and said the move aims to support users in areas where mobile signals do not work or remain limited. BSNL has introduced Wi-Fi calling across India to help users make calls without mobile network coverage.

What is VoWiFi?

With this step, BSNL joins other telecom operators that already offer calling through Wi-Fi networks. VoWiFi allows users to make and receive voice calls and send text messages using a Wi-Fi connection instead of relying only on mobile towers.

BSNL has made the service available to all its customers. The company said the feature will help people in villages and remote locations where mobile coverage often fails. In such places, users struggle to place calls or access data services. Through VoWiFi, they can use available Wi-Fi networks to continue voice communication.

Seamless Calling Without Extra Apps

The service routes calls and messages through Wi-Fi connections such as BSNL Bharat Fibre or other broadband links. Users can stay connected inside homes, offices, basements, and similar locations where mobile signals may drop. Phones can also switch between mobile networks and Wi-Fi networks during a call when coverage changes.

BSNL said users do not need to download or install any application to use VoWiFi. Calls work through the phone’s default dialler, and users do not pay extra charges for using the feature. By shifting some calls to Wi-Fi networks, the service also reduces load on mobile networks.

How users can activate the service

To start using VoWiFi, BSNL customers need to turn on the Wi-Fi calling option in their phone settings. Phone compatibility may vary by model. Users who need help can visit a BSNL customer service centre or contact the company’s support line at 1800-1503.