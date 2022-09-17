Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations open on Android. Details here

The Call of Duty Warzone, a popular first person shooter game, is set to launch its mobile version in 2023 on iPhones and Android smartphones. The game's developer Activision has opened the pre-registrations of the game for all Android users. The gamers who pre-register this game will be able to play it first on their smartphones, Hindustan Times' business publication Livemint reported. The Call of Duty: Warzone will be auto-installed after it is available on the Google Play store. According to report, the pre-registration is expected to go live for iOS users soon. With more than 100 million downloads, the Call of Duty: Warzone is a blockbuster PC game. Activision has already offered Call of Duty Mobile (season 8) for both Android and iOS users.As per the report, the new Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will offer unique experience for 120 live players along with a cross-progression with PC version COD Warzone 2.0 and COD Modern Warfare II.

Here are the following steps to pre-register Call of Duty Warzone Mobile on your Android devices.

STEP 1: Go to Google Play Store. STEP 2: Search for ‘Call of Duty Warzone Mobile’. STEP 3: Select the green ‘pre-register’ button.

Like the PC version, the Call of Duty Warzone Mobile game is expected have similar features including maps, weapons, vehicles etc. According to report, it will have both first person perspective and third person perspective.

COD Warzone Mobile can be a viable option for e-sports gamers in India. It will be hoping to compete against Apex Legends which made its debut on smartphones in May this year, Livemint report added.

The COD Warzone Mobile is expected to have multiple modes inspired from the PC version.

