Canon launches full-frame EOS R6V camera with built-in cooling fan in India: Price and availability

Canon has expanded its mirrorless camera lineup in India with the launch of the EOS R6V and the RF 20–50mm F4L IS USM lens. The new setup focuses on filmmakers, wedding shooters, documentary teams, and creators working on video-first projects who want cinema-style features in a compact system.

Canon EOS R6V and RF 20–50mm Lens: Price and Availability in India

Canon launches EOS R6V and powered RF lens in India, targeting filmmakers and video-first content creators. (Canon )

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

The Canon EOS R6V body is priced at Rs. 2,35,995, while the RF 20–50mm lens costs Rs. 1,42,995. Buyers opting for the complete kit will spend Rs. 3,55,995. Both products are now available through Canon’s official stores and authorised retail channels.

Canon EOS R6V: Key Features

The EOS R6V uses a 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor and supports 7K Open Gate RAW as well as MP4 recording. Canon says the camera has been designed mainly for video work rather than hybrid shooting.

To handle long recording sessions, the camera includes a built-in cooling fan aimed at reducing overheating during extended shoots. The body also supports Canon Log 2 and Canon Log 3 profiles, custom LUT imports, waveform monitoring, and four-channel audio recording.

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For stabilisation, Canon has added a five-axis in-body image stabilisation system with up to 7.5 stops of correction at the centre frame. The system also works with lens stabilisation and Digital Movie IS for tracking moving subjects during handheld recording.

The camera can shoot up to 40fps using the electronic shutter and includes a pre-capture mode for action scenes and event coverage. Other additions include an HDMI Type-A port for external monitors, wireless remote support through the Camera Connect app, and a dedicated tripod socket for vertical shooting. The interface can also rotate automatically while recording portrait-format content.

Canon RF 20–50mm lens Adds Motorised Zoom Support

Alongside the camera, Canon also introduced the RF 20–50mm F4L IS USM lens. The company says this is its first full-frame L-series lens with a built-in power zoom system.

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{{^usCountry}} The lens covers a 20–50mm focal range and maintains a constant f/4 aperture throughout the zoom range. Canon has included 15 adjustable zoom speed levels, allowing smoother zoom transitions during video recording. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lens covers a 20–50mm focal range and maintains a constant f/4 aperture throughout the zoom range. Canon has included 15 adjustable zoom speed levels, allowing smoother zoom transitions during video recording. {{/usCountry}}

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The lens uses an internal zoom mechanism, meaning its physical length does not extend while zooming. It also supports optical image stabilisation with up to six stops of correction. When paired with the EOS R6V’s in-body stabilisation, the combined stabilisation figure reaches up to eight stops.

Canon has also added dust and drip resistance, a 67mm filter thread, and an optical design aimed at reducing flare, ghosting, and distortion during shooting.