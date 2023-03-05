Catch 'em all! Build-A-Bear teases release of OG Pokémon plush Growlithe

Build-A-Bear is releasing a new addition to their Pokémon plush line, as the original Pokémon Growlithe has been spotted on the Build-A-Bear app/website. The news was first revealed on the 'buildabear' subreddit, and the release is reportedly scheduled for this month, although there has been no official confirmation yet.

Growlithe would be the latest addition to the Build-A-Bear Pokémon collection, following the arrival of Teddiursa in November last year. While fans of the popular franchise await official confirmation, they can look forward to the potential release of this OG good boy. Keep an eye out for updates on the release of the new Build-A-Bear Pokémon plush.

In November 2022, Build-A-Bear answered the prayers of Pokémon fans everywhere by introducing a brand new character from the beloved franchise. Teddiursa, the Little Bear Pokémon from Pokémon Gold & Silver, has made its way to the Build-A-Bear collection, and it's the first actual bear Pokémon that fans can create in the store.

The news of Teddiursa's arrival was first reported by Italian site Farantube, and it quickly spread to Pokémon communities worldwide. The teddy bear Pokémon comes with several customisation options, and it will cost between $32 and $40 in-store or online.

If you choose to purchase Teddiursa online, you'll receive a special package that includes a hoodie and sleepwear. The best part? The plush toy can make five different sounds if you give it a squeeze. It's like having your own personal Pokémon to cuddle with!

It's surprising that Build-A-Bear didn't think of adding a bear Pokémon to its collection sooner, considering the name of the store. However, fans are excited that Teddiursa is finally available to build and take home.

In addition to Teddiursa's arrival, the Jumbo Snorlax is also returning to online stores soon. While some fans are disappointed that there's no Jumbo Ursaring yet, they're still thrilled that they can finally build a bear from the Pokémon series at Build-A-Bear.

