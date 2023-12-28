CBS, Paramount owner National Amusements reveals data theft: ‘82,128 people affected’

More than 82,000 people were affected in a data breach that occurred at National Amusements Inc., the US private media conglomerate revealed in a legally-required filing recently, according to TechCrunch. Representational Image

The document, filed with the Maine attorney general, said that the breach took place in December 2022; the company, however, detected it only months later, in August this year.

What was the breach?

In the notice, National Amusements stated that the data theft hit 82,128 people, adding that last week, it began notifying those affected. Also, while the media giant did not mention what specific personal information was stolen, the filing said that the hackers also stole financial details such as banking account numbers or credit/debit card numbers (in combination with security code, access code, password/PIN for the account).

Additionally, as per the notice, as many as 64 Maine residents were among those impacted by the breach. A number of company staffers too could be among the victims; this is because the theft notification letter was submitted by the organisation's Senior Vice President of human resources.

National Amusements, however, did not disclose details such as the category of those impacted (customers/users/employees, etc.); the kind of cyberattack; if a ransom was demanded; and more.

About National Amusements

A movie theatre operator and mass media holding firm, National Amusements owns more than 1500 movie theatres across the United States, United Kingdom, and Latin America. It is, however, best known for its controlling stake in both Paramount and CBS, which it gained following the August 2019 reunion of Viacom and CBS.