Chandrayaan 3: Vikram Lander, Pragyan rover begin operation, updates ISRO

BySingh Rahul Sunilkumar
Aug 24, 2023 07:00 PM IST

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday gave the latest updates on Chandrayaan 3 mission informing that all activities are proceeding as planned, and all systems are operating smoothly.

Chandrayaan 3 landing news live(João Cravinho X)

Today, just a day after the historic launch the Lander Module's payloads, including ILSA, RAMBHA, and ChaSTE, have been activated, the space agency said. It added that mobility operations for the Pragyan Rover have been initiated.

Additionally, the agency said, the SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was activated on Sunday.

More details soon

