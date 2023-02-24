Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'ChatGPT-like tech has broad applications’: China to give push to AI

Published on Feb 24, 2023 09:02 AM IST

A smartphone with a displayed ChatGPT logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration. (Reuters)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

China said it will continue to push the application of artificial intelligence in the daily economy and that ChatGPT-like technology has broad applications, the ministry of science and technology said at a news briefing on Friday.

Topics
chatgpt china
