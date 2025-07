CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus TWS earphones go on sale in India: Check Price, features and more

The CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are now available for purchase in India starting today, July 25. These earphones were initially launched in the country on April 28 but had limited availability. Now, interested buyers can purchase them through major online and offline platforms. CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus are now available for purchase in India.(CMF)

CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Plus: Price and Availability

The CMF Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 2,699 and come in three colour options: Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange. Meanwhile, the CMF Buds 2 Plus are priced at Rs. 3,299 and come in Blue and Light Grey colour options.

Both the earbuds are now available for purchase from various e-commerce platforms and offline stores, including Flipkart, Myntra, Vijay Sales, and Croma.

CMF Buds 2, CMF Buds 2 Pro: Key Specifications and Features

The CMF Buds 2 and CMF Buds 2 Plus both models come with Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and carry an IP55 rating, which offers protection against dust and water splashes. The CMF Buds 2 features 11mm PMI drivers tuned with Dirac Opteo technology and use N52 magnets. On the other hand, the CMF Buds 2 Plus upgrade to 12mm LCP drivers and support LDAC, which offers high-resolution wireless audio. The base CMF Buds 2 model offers hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 48dB, while the Buds 2 Plus supports ANC up to 50dB.

For gamers, both earbuds offer a low-latency mode of 110ms with integration through the Nothing OS. They also feature dual device connectivity, which lets users connect to two devices simultaneously. The earbuds are equipped with six HD microphones featuring Clear Voice Technology 3.0 and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0 to improve call clarity. Additionally, both earphones support Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience.

In terms of battery life, each earbud houses a 53mAh battery, and the charging case houses a 460mAh battery. The CMF Buds 2 can offer up to 55 hours of playback time when used with the case and without ANC, while the Buds 2 Plus provide up to 61.5 hours under similar conditions. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver approximately 7.5 hours of listening time on the Buds 2 and 8.5 hours on the Buds 2 Plus, claims the company.