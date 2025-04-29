CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a TWS earbuds launched starting at 2,199- Details

CMF by Nothing hosted a launch event in Delhi on April 28, revealing its new generation products, the Phone 2a Pro, Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a. While the affordable smartphone is gaining much popularity, the latest TWS has also been revamped to provide an upgraded experience to audiophiles. From enhancing personalisation to providing high-quality sound, each model has something new to offer at different price points. Therefore, if you are looking for a TWS upgrade, then know what the new CMF Buds 2 series has to offer at an affordable price. CMF Buds 2 series launched at a starting price of just Rs.2199.(CMF)

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus: Specs and features

The CMF Buds 2 features an 11 mm PMI driver with Dirac Opteo, and the Buds 2 Plus features a 12 mm LCP driver with Hi-Res LDAC. Both models offer advanced Active Noise Cancellation with 48 dB Hybrid ANC and 50 dB Hybrid ANC with Smart Adaptive Mode. Both models offer Noise Reduction 3.0, Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 6 HD mics with Clear Voice Technology 3.0, and Wind Noise Reduction 3.0.

For an uninterrupted audio experience, the CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus are backed by a 53mAh battery on the earbud and a 460mAh battery on the case. However, both offer different battery lives. The Buds 2 offers 13.5 hours of playtime with buds when ANC is off and up to 55 hours with the case. On the other hand, the Buds 2 Plus offers up to 14 hours with ANC off and up to 61.5 hours with the case. Both models come with IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

CMF Buds 2a: Specs and features

The CMF Buds 2a features a 2.4 mm Bio-fibre driver with Dirac Tuning and offers 42 dB ANC with Transparency Mode. It also offers Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, 4 HD mics with Clear Voice Technology, and a low latency mode of 110ms. The Buds 2a offers up to 8 hours of playtime with ANC off and up to up to 35.5 hours with the case.

CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus, and Buds 2a: Price and availability

The CMF Buds 2 is priced at Rs.2699 and it will be available in Dark Grey, Light Green, and Orange colourways.

The CMF Buds 2 Plus is priced at Rs.3299, and it will be available in Blue and Light Grey colour variants

Lastly, the CMF Buds 2a costs Rs.2199. It will be available in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Orange colours.

All three TWS will be available to purchase on Flipkart.