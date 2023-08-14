Croma Independence Day Sale 2023: Want to buy smartphones, laptops? Check out these deals

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 14, 2023 01:30 PM IST

The sale is available till August 16, the day after the Independence Day.

Croma Independence Day Sale 2023 is currently underway and will go on till August 16, the day after this 77th Independence Day. By availing discounts being offered in the sale, buyers can purchase smartphones, laptops, as well as other electronic goods at reasonable prices.

Bank offers

In addition to the discounts available, Croma is also giving bank offers, and exchange and payment options. According to HT's sister publication Livemint, ICICI Bank customers, for example, can get 10% off if the total transaction is worth at least 10,000. Similarly, those using AU Small Finance Bank credit cards will get 5% off on smartphones.

Deals on smartphones

iPhone 14: The 128GB variant (in Blue) is available for 69,990, down from its existing maximum retail price (MRP) of 79,990. On the reduced amount, people get to save 4000 by using HDFC Bank credit cards. The price can be brought down further via an exchange offer.

Vivo V27 5G: The smartphone (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) comes at a discounted cost of 32,999.

Oppo Reno 8T 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage device is being sold at a reduced amount of 29,999.

Redmi 12 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage device is retailing at 13,499, cheaper than its current MRP.

Deals on laptops

Apple MacBook Air 2020: It is available for 79,990. By using an HDFC Bank credit card, you instantly save 5000 on this price.

HP Victus fb0053AX: From the Croma sale, you can get it for 77,399.

 

 

