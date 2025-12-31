Cybercrime inspector loses 39 lakh to online trading fraud

A senior cybercrime officer in Telangana has fallen victim to a large-scale online trading scam, which cost him around Rs. 39.37 lakh. The 45-year-old inspector from the Rachakonda Commissionerate became entangled in a fraudulent scheme despite his professional role in investigating digital crimes. A cybercrime officer has lost Rs. 39 lakh after falling into a fake online trading scam.(Pixaby)

The officer reported that he was added to a WhatsApp group called "Special Training Program: Deva A Team 13" on November 24, 2025. The group, which included nearly 100 members, regularly shared screenshots claiming high returns from online trading.

Convinced by these apparent success stories, the officer registered on a trading platform named MAVERICKS Trading App. He initially invested a small amount to test the platform. Encouraged by what seemed like steady returns, he gradually transferred larger sums, including Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh. The app displayed fake profits, making it seem as though trading was successful. After several transactions, the total loss amounted to Rs. 39.37 lakh.

The fraud was discovered on December 16, 2025, when the officer attempted to withdraw his earnings. He found that withdrawals were disabled, and he could no longer contact the group administrators. Realising he had been defrauded, he filed a complaint at the Cyber Crimes Police Station in Rachakonda, the district where he serves. Authorities have registered a case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, including charges related to cheating and impersonation.

Experts Warn Investors to be Cautious of Trading Apps That:

Guarantee high returns with minimal risk.

Are promoted by unverified social media influencers.

Ask for money transfers to personal accounts rather than official broker platforms.

Lacks proper SEBI registration or authorisation.

Have multiple negative reviews online.

To protect their money, investors should:

Verify broker registration on SEBI’s official website.

Use official app stores or websites to download trading platforms.

Research financial advice before following social media influencers.

Avoid personal account transfers and stick to official broker channels.

Watch for unusual fees, restricted withdrawals, or misleading profit displays.

Following these precautions can help investors avoid falling prey to similar online trading scams.