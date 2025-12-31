Oppo Find X9s key specs tipped online, India launch imminent - Details

Oppo is preparing to launch its next flagship smartphone series in global markets, including India, soon, and the early details about the Oppo X9s are surfacing online ahead of the official announcement. A new leak shared by tipster Debayan Roy suggests that Oppo is preparing this model as part of its upcoming Find X9 lineup and may also plan to release it in India. While the company has not made any official announcement, the information offers a first look at what the phone could bring to the table. Oppo Find X9s is set to launch soon as its key specifications and features are surfacing online. (HT)

Oppo Find X9s: Key Specifications (Leaked)

According to the leak, the Oppo Find X9s may feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED display. The screen is tipped to support a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This setup suggests that Oppo aims to offer a smaller-screen option within its flagship range without lowering display standards. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500+ processor, which might place it among high-end devices in terms of performance.

Also read: Oppo Find N6 key specs and launch timeline tipped online: Here’s what to expect

As for the optics, the Oppo Find X9s is said to include a 200MP main camera, supported by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens. If accurate, this setup would place a strong focus on photography across different shooting ranges.

Furthermore, battery capacity also stands out in the reported details. The device is tipped to house a 7,000mAh battery, which would be notable for a phone with a 6.3-inch display. Other features mentioned in the leak include an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance, a metal frame, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for unlocking.

Also read: CES 2026: What major tech companies plan to unveil this January

Oppo Find X9s: Release Timeline (Expected)

The Oppo Find X9s is expected to debut around March 2026. While Oppo has not confirmed the markets for launch, the leak suggests that India could be among them. This has drawn attention, as Oppo’s flagship launches in India have varied in the past.

In addition to the Oppo Find X9s, Oppo is also expected to introduce the Find X9 Ultra during the same cycle. The leak suggests that Oppo may consider launching the Ultra model in India as well, though official confirmation is still awaited.