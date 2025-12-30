Oppo Find N6 key specs and launch timeline tipped online: Here’s what to expect

Oppo is preparing to launch its next-generation foldable phone, the Oppo Find N6, soon. Although the company has not confirmed the device, recent leaks have outlined several of its key specifications. The upcoming foldable is expected to follow the book-style design seen in the Oppo Find N5 and may bring significant upgrades in display, processing power, and camera technology. Oppo Find N6 foldable smartphone is set to launch soon.

According to a report shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Oppo Find N6 is likely to feature an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG inner display with 2K resolution, and a 6.62-inch cover display, which will allow users to access essential functions without opening the device. The foldable may weigh around 225 gm and could be offered in three colour options: Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange.

As for the optics, the Oppo Find N6 is expected to include a triple rear camera setup. The primary sensors are reportedly two 50MP cameras and a 200MP main sensor. In addition, the foldable may include a 2MP multispectral sensor to improve colour accuracy, white balance, and overall image quality.

Under the hood, the device is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is expected to start with 12GB of RAM, with higher configurations offering up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. There are also rumours that Oppo will introduce a version with Beidou satellite communication support, catering to users who require enhanced navigation capabilities.

On the other hand, the foldable phone is likely to house two battery units rated at 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh. Together, they may offer a total capacity of 5,850mAh, which Oppo could round off to 6,000mAh for marketing purposes. This setup aims to balance power needs with the foldable design.

Oppo Find N6: Launch Timeline (Expected)

Although Oppo has not announced an official launch date, rumours suggest that the Find N6 could be released in January 2026. This aligns with previous reports, which indicated a release window of the first quarter of 2026 (January to March).