Happy New Year 2026: WhatsApp updates chats, calls, and Status with new features

WhatsApp has rolled out a new set of features to mark the start of 2026, which aims to support conversations and shared moments as users connect with friends and family during the New Year’s holiday season. The company said that New Year's Day remains the busiest time of year for the platform, with message and call volumes reaching new heights as people connect with friends, family members and groups. WhatsApp has launched new features for 2026 to help users celebrate the New Year and stay connected.

New Year's Tools Added to Chats and Calls

To mark the arrival of 2026, WhatsApp has introduced features that remain available for a limited time. The platform has released a new sticker pack focused on the year 2026. Users can send these stickers in one-on-one chats and group conversations to share greetings and messages tied to the New Year.

Also read: Dialling this code could give scammers access to your bank account: Here’s what not to do

WhatsApp has also added visual options to video calls. During a call, users can open the effects menu and apply on-screen animations. These include fireworks, confetti, and star patterns that appear while participants talk. The update will let users mark the moment without ending the call or switching apps.

The platform has also reintroduced animated message reactions. When users react to a message using the confetti emoji, an animation plays within the chat. This feature supports quick responses to greetings and announcements shared during New Year conversations.

Also read: Realme’s massive 10,000 mAh battery phone surfaces in leak again: Details

Status Updates Gets Animation Support

WhatsApp has expanded its Status feature by allowing animated stickers for the first time. Users can choose a 2026 layout and add animated elements before posting a Status update. Many users rely on Status to send greetings to multiple contacts at once, and the update offers another way to share messages without starting separate chats.

Group Chat Features Support Plans

The company has also pointed to tools that support planning within group chats. Users can create events directly in a chat, pin them for easy access, and track responses from participants. These tools help groups organise gatherings and keep details visible.

Also read: Oppo Find X8 Pro get a huge price cut on Amazon: Check price, sale and bank offers

Polls allow group members to vote on plans such as meals or activities. Live location sharing helps users reach meeting points and allows others to follow arrivals. Voice notes and video messages also help users share updates in real time, including with contacts who cannot join in person.