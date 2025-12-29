Oppo Find X8 Pro get a huge price cut on Amazon: Check price, sale and bank offers

Oppo has recently launched its latest flagship smartphone series, Oppo Find X8 Pro and Oppo Find X8 Ultra. If you were waiting for the price to drop, it is now available at a much lower price in an online sale. Interested buyers can now get the device with a total benefit of more than Rs. 28,500, depending on the payment method and exchange offer. Oppo Find X8 Pro is now available at a discounted price on Amazon.

Oppo Find X8 Pro: Price Drop and Sale Offers

The Oppo Find X8 Pro was launched at Rs. 99,999 in India, but now Amazon has reduced the listed price to Rs. 74,990, which brings a direct price cut of Rs. 25,009. In addition to this, if you’re holding an Axis Bank credit card, then you can avail a discount of up to ₹3,500 on the EMI option. Customers may also lower the final amount by opting for an exchange of an older smartphone, subject to eligibility and conditions.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

The Oppo Find X8 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness level of up to 4,500 nits, and supports Dolby Vision. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. It houses a 5,910mAh battery with 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

For photography, the Oppo Find X8 Pro comes with a four-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYT808 main camera, a 50MP Sony LYT600 periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, a 50MP Sony IMX858 sensor with 6x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, and a 50MP Samsung ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 32MP front camera.

Furthermore, the Oppo Find X8 Pro runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15. Oppo promises regular software support and system updates. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, GPS, and AI LinkBoost. It also includes a USB 3.2 Gen1 port and studio microphones to support audio recording.