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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, July 5 has some amazing events lined up. Want to explore Delhi-NCR's art and culture? Must check out HT City Delhi Junction's recommendations here!

    Updated on: Jul 05, 2026 1:05 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    What: 35th Mango Festival

    Gram it: Delhi, you just can't miss the ongoing Mango Festival at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri! It's here that more than 500 varieties of the king of fruits are on display. The event creates a one-of-its-kind experience for the mango maniacs to indulge in sniffing and tasting the fruit as much as they want. Scroll down to get more details about this fest. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)
    Gram it: Delhi, you just can't miss the ongoing Mango Festival at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri! It's here that more than 500 varieties of the king of fruits are on display. The event creates a one-of-its-kind experience for the mango maniacs to indulge in sniffing and tasting the fruit as much as they want. Scroll down to get more details about this fest. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

    Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

    When: July 3 to 5

    Timing: Noon to 9pm

    Entry: 20 (Adult)

    Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: 4th Global Carnatic Confluence: One Voice Many Traditions Ft. Aruna Sairam

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: July 5

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Sanskriti Sangam 2.0

    Where: Tower Touch by Kawatra, Maurya Enclave, Poorvi, Pitampura

    When: July 5

    Timing: 10am

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Kohat Enclave & Pitampura (Red Line)

    #TuneIn

    What: Bharat Chauhan Live

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

    When: July 5

    Timing: 9pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #Staged

    What: Virodhabhas: The Paradox of Wholeness

    Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

    When: July 5

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Waves of Impasto – Artworks by Shahabuddin Ahmed (Curator: Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya)

    Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

    When: July 5 to 12

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

    #Staged

    What: Premchand Ki Ladkiyaan (Director: Jayant Rabha)

    Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

    When: July 5

    Timing: 7.15pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan)

    Where: NIV Art Centre, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

    When: July 5

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Register here

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Manhar Seth Live

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: July 5

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 5 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On 5 July 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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