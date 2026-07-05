HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on 5 July 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: 35th Mango Festival Gram it: Delhi, you just can't miss the ongoing Mango Festival at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri! It's here that more than 500 varieties of the king of fruits are on display. The event creates a one-of-its-kind experience for the mango maniacs to indulge in sniffing and tasting the fruit as much as they want. Scroll down to get more details about this fest. (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/HT)

Where: Dilli Haat, Lal Sain Mandir Marg, Janakpuri

When: July 3 to 5

Timing: Noon to 9pm

Entry: ₹20 (Adult)

Nearest Metro Station: Tilak Nagar & Janakpuri East (Blue Line)

#TuneIn What: 4th Global Carnatic Confluence: One Voice Many Traditions Ft. Aruna Sairam

Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, Lodhi Road

When: July 5

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Sanskriti Sangam 2.0

Where: Tower Touch by Kawatra, Maurya Enclave, Poorvi, Pitampura

When: July 5

Timing: 10am

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Kohat Enclave & Pitampura (Red Line)

#TuneIn What: Bharat Chauhan Live

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

When: July 5

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#Staged What: Virodhabhas: The Paradox of Wholeness

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket

When: July 5

Timing: 7pm

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack What: Waves of Impasto – Artworks by Shahabuddin Ahmed (Curator: Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya)

Where: CCA Building, Bikaner House, Pandara Road

When: July 5 to 12

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)

#Staged What: Premchand Ki Ladkiyaan (Director: Jayant Rabha)

Where: National School of Drama (NSD), Bahawalpur House, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

When: July 5

Timing: 7.15pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#CineCall What: Once Upon a Time in Anatolia (Director: Nuri Bilge Ceylan)

Where: NIV Art Centre, 210, IGNOU Chowk, Neb Sarai

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Register here

Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Manhar Seth Live

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: July 5

Timing: 6pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

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