Your AirPods Pro are smarter than you think: Here’s how to use them

You tear open the plastic, lift the lid, and slide the earbuds into your ears. For many people, that is where the AirPods Pro experience stops. But Apple designed these earbuds to do far more than play songs or take calls. A few minutes in the settings can turn them into tools that adjust to your ears, react to your voice, and even help you hear better in daily life. Here’s what you need to change or check now to boost your overall experience. Just unboxed AirPods Pro? Follow these simple steps to set them up and unlock everyday features quickly.(Apple)

Get the fit right first

Before trying anything else, make sure the AirPods Pro fit your ears correctly. A proper seal improves noise control, call clarity, and comfort. Apple includes several ear tip sizes in the box. With the AirPods in your ears and connected to an iPhone, open the Settings app and tap the AirPods name at the top. Select “Ear Tip Fit Test” and start the test. The system checks the seal and tells you if another tip size will work better.

Also read: US officials warn Indian applicants against guaranteed H-1B visa claims - All details

Control how much sound you hear

AirPods Pro offer three listening modes. Active Noise Cancellation reduces outside sound by countering it before it reaches your ears. Transparency Mode allows outside sound, so you can stay aware of what is happening around you. Adaptive Audio switches between these based on your surroundings. On newer iOS versions, you can adjust how much sound Adaptive Audio lets in. You can switch modes by pressing and holding the stem, using Control Center, or changing settings in the AirPods menu.

Also read: OnePlus Turbo may launch in India as a Nord-series phone with a 9,000mAh battery: Report

Let your AirPods react when you speak

Conversation Awareness lowers your audio when you start talking and boosts nearby voices. Once the conversation ends, the volume returns to normal. You can turn this feature on or off in Control Center or in the AirPods settings.

Use simple touch controls

Each AirPods Pro stem includes a force sensor. Press once to play or pause audio. Press twice to skip forward and three times to go back. Press once to answer a call. Swipe up or down on the stem to adjust volume. You can change how these controls work in Settings.

Also read: Apple discontinued these 17 products this year: Here’s what shoppers should know

Respond without touching your phone

AirPods Pro also support head gestures. Nodding can accept calls or reply to notifications. Shaking your head can decline calls or dismiss alerts. You can enable and assign these gestures in the AirPods menu.

Explore hearing and microphone tools

AirPods Pro can run a hearing test and support hearing aid features for mild to moderate hearing loss. For calls and recordings, microphone modes include Automatic, Standard, Voice Isolation, and Wide Spectrum. These options appear in Control Center during a call.

Find, share, and translate

If you misplace your AirPods, the Find My app can locate them or play a sound. Audio Sharing lets two people listen together using compatible headphones. With the latest iOS update, Live Translation allows real-time translation of in-person conversations using your AirPods Pro.