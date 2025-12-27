OnePlus Turbo may launch in India as a Nord-series phone with a 9,000mAh battery: Report

OnePlus may be preparing to expand its smartphone range in India with a new model that could bring a major change in battery capacity. A recent report suggests that the company is working on a device that may carry a 9,000mAh battery, which would mark the highest battery capacity ever seen on a OnePlus phone. The OnePlus Turbo is set to be launched in India as a new Nord phone featuring an impressive 9,000 mAh battery.(HT)

The device is currently referred to as the OnePlus Turbo. According to details shared by Android Headlines, the device will sit in the mid-range segment. While the Turbo name is expected to be used in China, OnePlus may introduce the same device in India under its Nord series branding. This approach would follow the company’s past strategy of changing product names for different markets.

The report states that OnePlus may first launch the phone in China in January 2026. The India launch could take place a few months later, possibly around March 2026. OnePlus may use the Mobile World Congress, scheduled from March 2 to March 5, as the stage for a global announcement, though the company has not confirmed any plans so far.

OnePlus Turbo: Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Turbo may feature a 6.8-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution. The screen may support a 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, which has not yet been officially announced. If this information proves to be accurate, the device will target users looking for strong performance along with extended battery usage.

Design details remain limited. However, reports suggest that the OnePlus Turbo may include a camera module placed on the top left of the back panel. The device may use a plastic back panel with a glossy surface. The camera system may include two rear sensors, though information about camera resolution or features has not surfaced yet.

Li Jie Louis, President of OnePlus China, recently spoke about the upcoming Turbo series on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. He said the new lineup will focus on performance, battery life, and gaming when compared to other phones in the same price range.

If OnePlus brings the Turbo to India as a Nord-series model, it could surpass the OnePlus 15R, which carries a 7,400mAh battery. This move would further underline OnePlus’s focus on longer battery life across its smartphone portfolio. As of now, OnePlus has not shared official information, and all details remain based on reports and statements from company executives.