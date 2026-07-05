Miki Sudo net worth: How much has the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion earned after winning?

Miki Sudo cemented her status as the undisputed queen of competitive eating by claiming her 12th Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest title on July 4. Competitive eater Miki Sudo gives holds cheers with the fans after winning the women's 2026 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Anna Connors) (AP Photo/Anna Connors)

The 40-year-old champion consumed 38.75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at Coney Island, New York, comfortably defeating the women’s field.

Sudo’s latest victory earned her $10,000, the standard first-place prize awarded to both the men’s and women’s champions at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. The event distributes a total purse of $40,000 among the top five finishers in each division.

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What is Miki Sudo’s net worth? Miki Sudo’s exact net worth has not been publicly disclosed. Several celebrity wealth and earnings websites estimate her fortune to range between $500,000 and $2 million.

Her earnings come from competitive eating prize money, sponsorships, brand partnerships and content creation.

However, no verified estimate of her total wealth is available.

Online analytics platform, Youtubers Me, also estimates that her YouTube channel generates additional income of around $1.8K to $8.5K through advertising revenue.

Sudo also runs The Hungry Couple alongside her partner, fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. According to their website, the pair participate in restaurant promotions, food events and public appearances while raising their son Max in Florida.

Sudo has a background in healthcare. She graduated from Hillsborough Community College in Florida with a degree in dental hygiene before pursuing professional eating full time.

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A decade of dominance at Nathan’s Sudo has dominated the women’s competition since making her Nathan’s debut in 2014. She has won every contest she has entered.

The only exception came in 2021, when she skipped the competition because she was pregnant. That year, Michelle Lesco claimed the title by eating 30.75 hot dogs and buns.

Sudo returned the following year and immediately reclaimed her crown. She set the current women’s contest record by consuming 51 hot dogs and buns in 2024.

Although her winning total dropped to 33 in 2025, she still secured another championship. Following that victory, she admitted she had hoped to surpass her own record.

This year, Sudo improved her performance to 38.75 hot dogs, comfortably ahead of runner-up Michelle Lesco, who finished with 22.