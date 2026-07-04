Joey Chestnut net worth: How much prize money did he win at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Joey Chestnut added another chapter to his legendary competitive eating career by winning the 2026 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4. The 42-year-old consumed 70½ hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Joey Chestnut received $10,000 for finishing first in the men's competition. REUTERS/Jordan Tovin (REUTERS)

Chestnut received $10,000 for finishing first in the men's competition. Nathan's Famous awards equal prize money to the men's and women's champions, with a total purse of $40,000 divided among the top five finishers in each contest.

According to USA Today, Chestnut effectively earned about $141.84 per hot dog consumed during this year's competition.

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What is Joey Chestnut's net worth? Joey Chestnut's estimated net worth is widely reported to be $3.5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Prize money and sponsorships can easily make a top competitive eater between $250,000 and $500,000 annually.

The Nathan's contest itself contributes only a small portion of his annual income. Even with multiple victories, the prize money remains relatively modest compared with other professional sports.

Chestnut is the most successful competitive eater ever. He originally got renowned in 2007 after he won the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for the first time.

His endorsement portfolio has expanded significantly over the years. Companies often partner with the 16-time champion because of his popularity during one of America's most-watched July 4 sporting events. Television broadcasts, social media promotions and brand collaborations have further boosted his earnings.

It was announced in June 2024 that Joey had inked a $1.2 million, four-year endorsement contract with Impossible Foods, a vegan food firm.

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How much has Chestnut earned from Nathan's? Although the winner's cheque is $10,000 each year, Chestnut's consistent success has added up over time.

Since first winning Nathan's in 2007, Chestnut has captured the title multiple times, making him the most successful eater in the event's history. Based solely on first-place prize money, his Nathan's victories have earned him well over $150,000 in direct winnings. That figure does not include bonuses, appearance fees or earnings from other Major League Eating competitions.

Beyond the prize money, for every qualifying event, Nathan's also covers the cost of hotel accommodations and air travel.

Chestnut has also confirmed that he has a separate contract with Nathan's Famous that pays him beyond the contest's prize money. The exact financial terms of that agreement remain private.