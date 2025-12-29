Realme’s massive 10,000 mAh battery phone surfaces in leak again: Details

We have seen Realme teasing phones with super-large batteries, including one with a 15,000 mAh battery, as well as phones with 10,000 mAh batteries and more. The brand has also launched phones with massive batteries for the consumer-grade market, including the flagship Realme GT 8 Pro, which launched with a 7,000 mAh battery. realme's 10,000 mAh battery phone has been rumored for a while now. (Representative Image)(Realme)

But now, it seems like Realme’s first phone with a 10,000 mAh battery could be coming soon, as per the latest leaks. Reports suggest that a Russian blog has shared a photo of a Realme phone packing a 10,000 mAh battery. The image in the alleged leak shows a Realme phone with the model number RMX5107, running Realme UI 7.0. It also shows 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on offer. However, that does not necessarily mean this phone will be limited to this single RAM and storage configuration.

What more do we know about this phone?

This unreleased Realme device is allegedly being certified and is currently in the process of certification in the Russian market. It has also been said to support high-resolution audio, based on the source. Ultimately, it remains to be seen what this phone will eventually be called, and whether we will see it launch in the Indian market as well.

This leak comes amid Realme’s next launch, the Realme 16 Pro series in India. The phones are confirmed to launch in India on January 6, and the brand has already revealed key details, including the design of the phones, the cameras on offer, such as a 200-megapixel main camera, the chipset they could pack, and the battery capacity, which is said to be 7,000 mAh.

