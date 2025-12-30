From Foldable iPhones to OLED iPads: Here’s what Apple may launch in 2026

After a notable 2025 that saw the launch of Liquid Glass, the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro models, and advancements in Apple Silicon, Apple is now preparing several new products for 2026 across multiple categories. Here’s what to expect. Apple is planning to launch six major products in 2026, including MacBooks, iPads, and a foldable iPhone.(REUTERS)

New Studio Display

Apple is expected to release an updated external display early next year. While Apple produces displays infrequently, the new model is likely to come in a 27-inch size with miniLED panels. Reports suggest it will include an A19 Pro chip, which might replace the A13 Bionic used in the current Studio Display.

Apple Home Hub

Apple is reportedly working on a new smart home device with a 7-inch display running a dedicated operating system, homeOS. The device is likely to offer detailed smart home controls and act as a personal assistant. It is expected to feature the A18 chip and could compete with devices like Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show. Its launch may depend on updates to Apple’s AI-based Siri.

MacBook Pro Redesign

The MacBook Pro is due for a major redesign in 2026, its first since 2021. The new model is expected to be thinner, introduce OLED screens, and include a touchscreen. Reports also suggest possible 5G support. The device will likely ship with Apple’s M6 series chips, potentially marking the company’s first 2nm processor.

Foldable iPhone

Apple plans to expand its iPhone lineup with a foldable model, called iPhone Fold. The device is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display in a tablet-style foldable design. The device may use Touch ID instead of Face ID and feature a titanium frame to enhance durability while minimising the crease on the fold.

Entry-Level MacBook

Apple is preparing a new entry-level MacBook that will sit below the MacBook Air in the lineup. The 13-inch device is expected to run on an A18 Pro chip and may be available in several colours. Pricing could start around $699, making it the first MacBook to use an A-series processor.

OLED iPad Mini

Apple is redesigning the iPad mini for the first time since 2021. The new model will include an OLED display, first introduced in the iPad Pro last year, and a more water-resistant body. It is also expected to feature the A19 Pro chip.