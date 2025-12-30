CES 2026: What major tech companies plan to unveil this January

CES 2026 is set to start the global tech calendar when the annual trade show returns to Las Vegas in early January 2026. The main exhibition will run from January 6 to January 9, while briefings, demos, and media events will begin several days earlier. CES 2026 will follow that pattern, bringing product launches, chip reveals, and future plans to the spotlight as the global tech industry opens a new calendar year. CES 2026 is set to begin on January 6, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Early Press Events and Keynotes

Samsung will start the week on Sunday, January 4, with its “First Look” presentation. TM Roh, head of Samsung’s Device Experience division, will outline the company’s direction for 2026 and discuss how it plans to integrate AI across products and services.

Also read: From Foldable iPhones to OLED iPads: Here’s what Apple may launch in 2026

Press conferences will continue throughout Monday, January 5. LG will present its technology roadmap during a morning session. Intel will follow later in the day with the launch of its new Core Ultra Series 3 processors. Sony Honda Mobility will share updates on its first electric vehicle project, while AMD chief executive Lisa Su will close the day with a keynote focused on upcoming chip releases.

NVIDIA has also added a keynote to the schedule. CEO Jensen Huang will speak on January 5 in a session expected to cover the company’s work across computing, graphics, and artificial intelligence. On January 6, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang will host Lenovo’s Tech World event at the Las Vegas Sphere, where the company plans to discuss its broader technology strategy, including artificial intelligence across personal and enterprise devices.

Also read: Happy New Year 2026: WhatsApp updates chats, calls, and Status with new features

Display and Home Technology in Focus

Several companies have already shared details ahead of the show. LG plans to introduce its first Micro RGB television and a new range of gaming monitors that support higher resolutions and built-in image processing tools. The company will also unveil a modular home audio system and a home automation robot designed to work with connected devices.

Samsung has also revealed its plans for CES, including a wider range of Micro RGB televisions in various sizes. The company will expand its Odyssey gaming display range and introduce new audio products that support wireless streaming.

Display technology is expected to remain a central theme at CES 2026. Alongside Samsung and LG, other television makers are likely to show new panels aimed at improving brightness and colour accuracy. Sony may use the event to highlight new screen technology it has been developing, or to showcase upcoming gaming displays tied to its PlayStation brand.

Also read: Dialling this code could give scammers access to your bank account: Here’s what not to do

New Chips and Computing Platforms

CES often serves as the first major stage for new processors. AMD is expected to outline updates to its Ryzen lineup, including desktop and integrated graphics chips. Intel will formally launch its Panther Lake-based Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which might target high-end laptops. Qualcomm is also expected to push further into the PC market by showing laptops powered by its next Snapdragon chips.

CES 2026: Dates to Note

CES 2026 will take place from January 6 to January 9 in Las Vegas. Side events and private briefings will begin as early as January 3, with Monday, January 5, shaping up as the busiest day for major announcements and press conferences.