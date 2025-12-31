Oppo Pad 5 with 10,050mAh battery confirmed to launch in India soon - All details

OPPO has confirmed that it will launch the OPPO Pad 5 in India soon. The announcement appeared on a Flipkart microsite for the upcoming OPPO Reno 15 series, where the tablet is listed at the bottom. The company has not shared an exact release date for the Pad 5 or its new phones. The tablet was first unveiled in China in October, and the Indian version is expected to keep most of its original features. Oppo Pad 5 is set to launch in India soon, along with Oppo Reno 15 series.

According to the teaser, the OPPO Pad 5 will feature a 2.8K display and a 10,050mAh battery. It will also include an AI-powered note-taking feature. The Chinese model offers a slightly higher 3K display and a 10,420mAh battery, which suggests only minor differences between the two versions.

OPPO Pad 5: Key Specifications (Expected)

The OPPO Pad 5 will feature a 12.1-inch LCD display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 144Hz support. The tablet will offer stylus support, likely sold separately. Under the hood, the device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and come with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It will house a 10,050mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

In China, the Oppo Pad 5 runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and comes equipped with 8MP cameras on both the front and rear. If India receives the same hardware, the tablet could become one of the most powerful mid-premium Android devices in the country.

Oppo Pad 5: Colour Options, Price in India and Availability

The tablet is shown in black and pink on Flipkart, although OPPO has not yet released official names for these models. Pricing will play a key role in the tablet’s competitiveness.

In China, the Oppo Pad 5 start at CNY 2,599 (around Rs. 32,000) for the base model, increasing to approximately Rs. 44,000 for the top-end variant. If India sees similar pricing, the Pad 5 would compete with devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Apple iPad.