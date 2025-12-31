Motorola phone catches fire in a man’s pocket: Safety signs you must watch for

What should have been a routine day turned into a moment of panic when a Motorola smartphone reportedly caught fire while it was in a man’s pocket. A video showing the damaged device has spread widely on social media and is drawing attention from users across platforms. A man’s routine day took a sudden turn when his Motorola smartphone caught fire inside his pocket.(Motorola )

The clip surfaced online on December 30 after it was shared on X by user Abhishek Yadav. He reposted the video from an Instagram account identified as shubhxr_369. In the footage, the owner displays a blue Motorola G-series handset that appears badly damaged. The back of the device looks melted, while the display shows cracks and dark burn marks. Based on the design and colour, viewers believe the device may be a Moto G54, though the company has not confirmed the model.

In the same video, the phone’s owner explains that the device caught fire while it was inside his pocket. He states that he was not using the phone at the time of the incident. He also shows a clear hole burned through his jeans, which he says was caused by the fire. The man did not report any serious injuries, and no hospital treatment was mentioned.

Concerns Around Smartphone Batteries

This incident has once again sparked public debate about the safety of smartphone batteries. Most phones today rely on lithium-ion batteries, which store energy through a chemical process that allows repeated charging. While these batteries support slim phone designs, they can pose risks if something disrupts their internal balance.

Experts say the exact cause behind this case cannot be determined without a technical examination. A proper review by the manufacturer would be required to find out whether the fire resulted from a defect, external damage, or another factor.

Smartphones usually catch fire due to problems linked to their batteries. Lithium-ion batteries work through a balance of internal components that move energy during charging and use. If this balance breaks, the battery can enter a state known as thermal runaway, where heat builds up rapidly and spreads within the cell.

Causes of Battery Overheating

Several factors can cause a battery to overheat. Physical damage from drops or pressure can affect internal parts. Exposure to high temperatures, such as leaving a phone under direct sunlight, can also raise battery heat. Charging issues, including faulty cables or power sources, may lead to short circuits. In some cases, harmful software can force the processor to work continuously, which increases heat inside the device.

At this stage, the exact cause of the Motorola phone fire remains unclear. A full examination by the manufacturer would be required to determine what went wrong. Until then, the video serves as a reminder for users to handle smartphones with care and remain alert to signs of overheating or damage.