Mobile network down due to Cyclone Biparjoy? Connect to any operator | 5 steps

As Cyclone Biparjoy's begins landfall, government has enabled mobile service portability for affected districts. Users can manually switch to any other telecom operator to stay connected if there is no service or there is a temporary disruption in the subscribed network. (Click here for LIVE updates) A deserted ghat near Dwarkadhish temple ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Dwarka.(PTI)

"In case your subscribed Telecom services are down, you can now utilize any Telecom operator's network," tweeted Licensed Service Areas (LSA) - Gujarat, which falls under the Department of Telecommunications.

The public sector BSNL, and private operators- Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi are the major mobile operators in the state.

The facility has been extended in these districts | List

The authorities have allowed this facility just for the districts affected by Cyclone Biparjoy. It is implemented in:

Kutch Jamnagar Morbi Rajkot Porbandar Devbhumi Dwarka Junagadh

It should be noted that the service is available till midnight on June 17.

How can the affected people connect to any mobile network?

The real-time mobile number portability has been activated, thus you need not visit any SIM card seller, you can do this on your own.

Step 1: In your device, go to Settings

Step 2: Navigate to SIM card

Step 3: Choose Mobile Networks

Step 4: Click on Select Network Manually

Step 5: Here you will get a list of all available networks, you can choose any of them irrespective of the telecom operator you have subscribed. After selecting you should be available to communicate now.

What is the latest update on Cyclone Biparjoy?

Cyclone Biparjoy has begun landfall on the Gujarat coast and will continue till midnight.

"It will hit the coast between Karachi and Mandvi and close to Jakhau port of Gujarat. This is now located about 70 kilometres away from Jakhau port in the Arabian Sea. It is moving at a speed of about 15 kmph...Hence, the landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch...Upto midnight, the landfall process will continue..," said Dr Mrityunjay Mohapatra, director general, Indian Meteorological Department.

