Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Storm 200 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port by evening of June 15, India Meteorological Department said on Thursday. Boats anchored on the turbulent sea which is under the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy, on Wednesday.(ANI)

Very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy has led to heavy rainfall and intense tidal waves in several parts of India especially, Gujarat and Mumbai. IMD issued a red alert on Wednesday for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The authorities are expecting Biparjoy's damages to be limited to roads, light poles and kutcha houses.

IMD Director Radhe Shyam Sharma told news agency ANI, “Currently it (Biparjoy) is currently under the category of severe cyclonic storm. Its movement on Wednesday remained in the north-east direction. It is expected to hit Saurashtra, Kutch and Gujarat on June 15. It will enter Rajasthan's Kutch on June 16 in depressed form and will further weaken.”