Cyclone Biparjoy: About 100 trains cancelled, 39 short-terminated | How to check status

ByNisha Anand
Jun 15, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Due to cyclone Biparjoy, 23 more trains were cancelled, taking the total to 99. Additionally, 3 trains were short-terminated and 7 trains short-originated .

Biparjoy, the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, which hit the state of Gujarat on Thursday evening, prompted authorities to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness in the face of any adversaries, as the cyclone is expected to cause heavy damage and destruction. Consequently, the Railways updated its list of cancelled and diverted trains in the wake of anticipated threat to life and property, taking the total cancelled train to 99 up from earlier count of 76. (Check cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates)

A view of heavy rainfall with strong winds as cyclone Biparjoy starts making landfall at Mandvi, in Kutch, Thursday.(PTI)
A notification from the transport body read, “The Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway…Refund will be admissible as per extant rules."

As per the press release, 23 more trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short originated. This takes the total cancelled trains to 99 while a total of 39 trains have been short-terminated, and 38 trains short-originated.

How to check your train status

An easy click to the website of Indian Railways' ‘National Train Enquiry System’ will lead one the page, where 2 easy steps can tell the status of a train.

The website of National Train Enquiry System can be accessed by clicking on the hyperlinked text.

Step 1: Enter your train name/train number in the indicated section.

Step 2: Pass the CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) security measure by filling the indicated box with the code shown in the image.

National Train Enquiry System's website shows the details of a train, cancelled in view of cyclone Biparjoy.
Following the two steps will lead the passengers to a page like shown in the image above, displaying the train status.

Now check PNR via WhatsApp

It is also easily possible to check the Passenger Name Record (PNR) status that too using instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The passengers will need to save a chatbot number shared by Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup to see the details.

Step 1: Save Railofy's train enquiry number (+91 9881193322) in the contacts.

Step 2: Open Railofy's chatwindow in WhatsApp and type the PNR number.

The bot will avail the related details to the passengers in the blink of an eye.

List of 23 latest trains cancelled by the Railways:

No.Train No.Train nameDate
.19405Palanpur – Gandhidham ExpressJune 16
2.20928Bhuj - Palanpur SF ExpressJune 16
3.20927Palanpur – Bhuj SF ExpressJune 16
4.20908Bhuj - Dadar ExpressJune 16
5.22956Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch ExpressJune 16
6.22957Ahmedabad - VeravalJune 15
7.09549Bhanvad - PorbandarJune 16
8.09550Porbandar - BhanvadJune 16
9.19210Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus ExpressJune 16
10.19571Rajkot – Porbandar ExpressJune 16
11.09513Rajkot – VeravalJune 16
12.09514Veraval – RajkotJune 16
13.19572Porbandar - Rajkot ExpressJune 16
14.19209Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha ExpressJune 15
15.09291Veraval - AmreliJune 16
16.09508Amreli - VeravalJune 16-17
17.09505Veraval - AmreliJune 16
18.09539Amreli - JunagadhJune 16-17
19.09540Junagadh - AmreliJune 16-17
20.09292Amreli - VeravalJune 16-18
21.09531Delvada - Junagadh SpecialJune 16
22.09532Junagadh - Delvada SpecialJune 16-17
23.09296Delvada - Veraval SpecialJune 16-18
