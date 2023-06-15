Cyclone Biparjoy: About 100 trains cancelled, 39 short-terminated | How to check status

A notification from the transport body read, “The Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway…Refund will be admissible as per extant rules."

As per the press release, 23 more trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short originated. This takes the total cancelled trains to 99 while a total of 39 trains have been short-terminated, and 38 trains short-originated.

How to check your train status

An easy click to the website of Indian Railways' ‘National Train Enquiry System’ will lead one the page, where 2 easy steps can tell the status of a train.

The website of National Train Enquiry System can be accessed by clicking on the hyperlinked text.

Step 1: Enter your train name/train number in the indicated section.

Step 2: Pass the CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) security measure by filling the indicated box with the code shown in the image.

National Train Enquiry System's website shows the details of a train, cancelled in view of cyclone Biparjoy.

Following the two steps will lead the passengers to a page like shown in the image above, displaying the train status.

Now check PNR via WhatsApp

It is also easily possible to check the Passenger Name Record (PNR) status that too using instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The passengers will need to save a chatbot number shared by Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup to see the details.

Step 1: Save Railofy's train enquiry number (+91 9881193322) in the contacts.

Step 2: Open Railofy's chatwindow in WhatsApp and type the PNR number.

The bot will avail the related details to the passengers in the blink of an eye.

List of 23 latest trains cancelled by the Railways:

No. Train No. Train name Date . 19405 Palanpur – Gandhidham Express June 16 2. 20928 Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express June 16 3. 20927 Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express June 16 4. 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express June 16 5. 22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express June 16 6. 22957 Ahmedabad - Veraval June 15 7. 09549 Bhanvad - Porbandar June 16 8. 09550 Porbandar - Bhanvad June 16 9. 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express June 16 10. 19571 Rajkot – Porbandar Express June 16 11. 09513 Rajkot – Veraval June 16 12. 09514 Veraval – Rajkot June 16 13. 19572 Porbandar - Rajkot Express June 16 14. 19209 Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express June 15 15. 09291 Veraval - Amreli June 16 16. 09508 Amreli - Veraval June 16-17 17. 09505 Veraval - Amreli June 16 18. 09539 Amreli - Junagadh June 16-17 19. 09540 Junagadh - Amreli June 16-17 20. 09292 Amreli - Veraval June 16-18 21. 09531 Delvada - Junagadh Special June 16 22. 09532 Junagadh - Delvada Special June 16-17 23. 09296 Delvada - Veraval Special June 16-18

