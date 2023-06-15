Cyclone Biparjoy: About 100 trains cancelled, 39 short-terminated | How to check status
Due to cyclone Biparjoy, 23 more trains were cancelled, taking the total to 99. Additionally, 3 trains were short-terminated and 7 trains short-originated .
Biparjoy, the ‘very severe cyclonic storm’, which hit the state of Gujarat on Thursday evening, prompted authorities to remain on high alert and ensure preparedness in the face of any adversaries, as the cyclone is expected to cause heavy damage and destruction. Consequently, the Railways updated its list of cancelled and diverted trains in the wake of anticipated threat to life and property, taking the total cancelled train to 99 up from earlier count of 76. (Check cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates)
A notification from the transport body read, “The Western Railway has further decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone areas over Western Railway…Refund will be admissible as per extant rules."
As per the press release, 23 more trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short originated. This takes the total cancelled trains to 99 while a total of 39 trains have been short-terminated, and 38 trains short-originated.
How to check your train status
An easy click to the website of Indian Railways' ‘National Train Enquiry System’ will lead one the page, where 2 easy steps can tell the status of a train.
The website of National Train Enquiry System can be accessed by clicking on the hyperlinked text.
Step 1: Enter your train name/train number in the indicated section.
Step 2: Pass the CAPTCHA (Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart) security measure by filling the indicated box with the code shown in the image.
Following the two steps will lead the passengers to a page like shown in the image above, displaying the train status.
Now check PNR via WhatsApp
It is also easily possible to check the Passenger Name Record (PNR) status that too using instant messaging platform WhatsApp. The passengers will need to save a chatbot number shared by Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup to see the details.
Step 1: Save Railofy's train enquiry number (+91 9881193322) in the contacts.
Step 2: Open Railofy's chatwindow in WhatsApp and type the PNR number.
The bot will avail the related details to the passengers in the blink of an eye.
List of 23 latest trains cancelled by the Railways:
|No.
|Train No.
|Train name
|Date
|.
|19405
|Palanpur – Gandhidham Express
|June 16
|2.
|20928
|Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express
|June 16
|3.
|20927
|Palanpur – Bhuj SF Express
|June 16
|4.
|20908
|Bhuj - Dadar Express
|June 16
|5.
|22956
|Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express
|June 16
|6.
|22957
|Ahmedabad - Veraval
|June 15
|7.
|09549
|Bhanvad - Porbandar
|June 16
|8.
|09550
|Porbandar - Bhanvad
|June 16
|9.
|19210
|Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express
|June 16
|10.
|19571
|Rajkot – Porbandar Express
|June 16
|11.
|09513
|Rajkot – Veraval
|June 16
|12.
|09514
|Veraval – Rajkot
|June 16
|13.
|19572
|Porbandar - Rajkot Express
|June 16
|14.
|19209
|Bhavnagar Terminus – Okha Express
|June 15
|15.
|09291
|Veraval - Amreli
|June 16
|16.
|09508
|Amreli - Veraval
|June 16-17
|17.
|09505
|Veraval - Amreli
|June 16
|18.
|09539
|Amreli - Junagadh
|June 16-17
|19.
|09540
|Junagadh - Amreli
|June 16-17
|20.
|09292
|Amreli - Veraval
|June 16-18
|21.
|09531
|Delvada - Junagadh Special
|June 16
|22.
|09532
|Junagadh - Delvada Special
|June 16-17
|23.
|09296
|Delvada - Veraval Special
|June 16-18