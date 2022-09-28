Home / Technology / Now, check your PNR status on WhatsApp. This chatbot will help you

Now, check your PNR status on WhatsApp. This chatbot will help you

technology
Published on Sep 28, 2022 09:20 PM IST

Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup, has developed this chatbot that eliminates the need to download multiple apps to check PNR status and train running details.

Representative Image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Now, you can check you Passenger Name Record (PNR) status and train running details on WhatsApp. Railofy, a Mumbai-based startup, has developed a chatbot that eliminates the need to download multiple apps to check PNR status and more. To check PNR status and and train running details, you need to enter the 10-digit PNR number in the chatbot.

Here's a step-by-step guide:

(1.) Save Railofy's train enquiry number (+91 9881193322) in your smartphone's contact list.

(2.) Open WhatsApp and go into the chat window of Railofy's chatbot number you saved earlier.

(3.) Type the PNR number in the chat window and tap on ‘Send.’

(4.) You will now receive details such as PNR status, train status and alerts.

(5.) The chatbot will automatically keep on sending you the real-time train status on WhatsApp.

You can also check PNR status by dialling 139 from your phone. However, this process is slow and complicated. Also, it is not free from human error.

Topics
whatsapp ‪indian railways‬
Sign out