Deleted a photo or video on Instagram by mistake? Here's how you can recover it

Instagram allows users to post videos (reels) and photos to their account. However, sometimes you delete the media from the platform and later want to restore it. Fortunately the social media behemoth allows retrieving deleted media.

Content you choose to delete is immediately removed from your account, but it is moved to the Recently deleted folder. Content in Recently deleted is kept for 30 days before being automatically deleted. Instagram Stories have a time limit of up to 24 hours if they are not archived.

You can access deleted content from your account in Recently deleted on the Instagram app for Android and iPhone during those 30 days and either restore or permanently delete it. However this only applies to media such as photos and videos. Deleted Instagram messages cannot be recovered.

Here's a step-by-step guide to restoring deleted Instagram content.

Step 1: Launch Instagram on your smartphone.

Step 2: To access your profile, click profile or your profile picture in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Tap More Options in the upper right corner.

Step 4: Next, tap on Activity controls, followed by Your activity.

Step 5- In this section, tap on the recently deleted. Readers should be aware that if they haven't recently deleted any content, they may not see the options below.

Step 6- At the top, select the type of content you want to restore: profile posts, reels, videos, or stories.

Step 7: After that, tap on the photo, video, or story you want to restore.

Step 8: In the top right, tap more options, then Restore to profile or Restore to restore content. You will now begin to see the restored media in your account.

