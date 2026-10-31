Delhi-NCR gets a breather after the rain, 6 air purifiers to consider before winter pollution returns

The recent rain may have briefly scrubbed Delhi NCR's air, dropping the AQI to a breathable 133 yesterday, but don't pack away your air purifier just yet. The Ministry of Earth Sciences forecasts a quick return to "poor" and "very poor" air quality over the next few days. If you're looking to buy or upgrade, we've shortlisted six air purifiers across different budgets and room sizes. When choosing, the most critical spec to watch is the Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR). A machine with an impressive HEPA filter won't help much if it lacks the fan power to actually circulate and clean the air in your specific space. Read on for our full comparison, including real-world CADR performance, pros, cons and customer reviews to help you find the right match for your home.

Compare six home air purifiers by CADR, room coverage, filtration, noise levels and Amazon customer feedback before choosing one.

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The Qubo Q200 is a compact purifier designed for bedrooms and smaller rooms rather than large living spaces. Its listed configuration includes a five-stage filtration system, True HEPA H13 filter, activated carbon layer and app control. With a claimed CADR of 150m³/h and coverage of up to 200 sq. ft., it is better suited to a personal room than an open-plan home.

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Specifications - Model Qubo Q200 - CADR 150m³/h - Room coverage Up to 200 sq. ft. - Filtration Five-stage system with True HEPA H13 - Filter life Up to 9,000 hours, as listed for this model - Connectivity App and voice control Reasons to Buy - Its compact room coverage makes it easier to place in a bedroom or study. - App and voice control offer convenient operation without having to reach the unit. - The carbon and HEPA layers target both odours and fine airborne particles. Reasons to Avoid - Coverage of up to 200 sq. ft. limits its suitability for larger living rooms. - Its 150m³/h CADR is lower than the Philips, Xiaomi, Eureka Forbes and Coway models in this list. - Buyers should check replacement-filter availability and cost before committing to long-term use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Qubo purifier's reliability, product quality and perceived improvement in air quality. Noise levels also receive positive feedback, which matters for bedroom use. However, opinions on value for money are mixed, suggesting that the overall ownership cost is worth considering.

Why we picked it

The Q200 is the compact-room option in this selection. Its app control and five-stage filtration make it worth considering for a bedroom or study, particularly if you do not need a purifier designed for a large living area.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Philips' AC0920/60 is a small-footprint purifier designed for bedrooms and everyday home use. It has a 250m³/h CADR, a pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect filtration, along with a PM2.5 sensor that reports indoor air quality. Philips says it captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns. Its Sleep Mode operates at 20.5dB, making noise an important part of its appeal.

Specifications Model AC0920/60 CADR 250m³/h Recommended room size Up to 30m² Filtration Pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect Particle filtration 99.97% at 0.003 microns Sleep Mode noise 20.5dB Power consumption 21W Recommended filter change 1 year Reasons to Buy Its low Sleep Mode noise makes it suitable for use while sleeping. The PM2.5 sensor gives you a reading of indoor air quality. Its 250m³/h CADR offers more purification capacity than the smaller Qubo model. Reasons to Avoid The recommended room size of 30m² makes it less suited to very large or open-plan spaces. It does not offer the app and voice-control features found on some smart alternatives. The filter needs periodic replacement, adding to the long-term running cost.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Philips purifier's product quality, effectiveness and ability to improve perceived indoor air quality. Quiet operation is another positive point in the feedback. Opinions on value for money are more neutral, so buyers may want to compare filter costs before purchasing.

Why we picked it

The AC0920/60 brings together a useful CADR, PM2.5 monitoring and quiet Sleep Mode in a compact unit. It is worth considering for bedrooms where noise during the night matters as much as everyday air purification.

The Xiaomi Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6, which was just launched a few weeks back, is designed for larger rooms and uses a five-stage high-efficiency filter. The standout figures are its 443m³/h particle CADR and PM1 monitoring, while app and voice control add connected features. Its higher airflow capacity makes it a different proposition from compact bedroom purifiers.

Specifications - Model Mijia Smart Air Purifier 6 - Particle CADR 443m³/h - Effective coverage area 312 to 538 sq. ft. - Filtration Five-stage high-efficiency filter - Monitoring PM1 and PM2.5 display - Connectivity App and voice control - Additional features UVC light and negative-ion function Reasons to Buy - The 443m³/h particle CADR gives it a higher air-delivery capacity than the other models in this list. - PM1 and PM2.5 monitoring provides more information about indoor particulate levels. - App and voice control make it easier to monitor and operate remotely. Reasons to Avoid - Its larger size may be less convenient in a compact bedroom or on a bedside table. - The higher-capacity design may be unnecessary for a small room. - Buyers should check the price and availability of replacement filters before purchase.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate the Xiaomi purifier's product quality, functionality and noise levels. Its ability to improve perceived indoor air quality also receives positive feedback. However, opinions on value for money are more neutral, so the purchase price and replacement-filter expense deserve attention.

Why we picked it

The 443m³/h particle CADR is the main reason to shortlist the Mijia Air Purifier 6. It is the option to consider if you need a higher-capacity purifier for a larger room rather than a compact bedroom unit.

The Honeywell Air Touch V1 is a compact purifier for home and office use, with a stated coverage of up to 235 sq. ft. Its three-stage filtration combines a pre-filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer. Honeywell lists a CADR of 152m³/h, three purification speeds and a filter life of up to 9,000 hours or one year. It is a relatively simple option for smaller rooms.

Specifications - Model HC000025/AP/V1 - CADR 152m³/h - Room coverage Up to 235 sq. ft. - Filtration Pre-filter, H13 HEPA and activated carbon - Pollutant removal claim 99.99% - Noise level 29dB(A) - Power consumption 12W - Filter life Up to 9,000 hours or 1 year Reasons to Buy - Its compact dimensions make it convenient for smaller bedrooms and workspaces. - The activated carbon layer helps address household odours alongside airborne particles. - Low power consumption is useful if you plan to run it for extended periods. Reasons to Avoid - The 152m³/h CADR is more appropriate for smaller rooms than large living areas. - It has three purification speeds rather than a more extensive range of operating adjustments. - It does not offer the higher air-delivery capacity of the Xiaomi or Eureka Forbes models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate Honeywell's product quality and effectiveness, with positive feedback about the improvement in perceived air quality. However, opinions on value for money and noise levels are mixed. Buyers comparing it with other compact purifiers should also consider replacement-filter costs.

Why we picked it

The Air Touch V1 is a straightforward option for a smaller room, with a three-stage filter and low power consumption. It is worth considering if you want a compact purifier without paying for a higher-capacity model.

The Eureka Forbes 355 is designed for larger rooms, with a stated coverage of up to 480 sq. ft. and a CADR of 355m³/h. Its four-stage filtration combines a pre-filter, activated carbon, True HEPA H13 and plasma filtration. It also has a PM2.5 display, Auto Mode, Sleep Mode and adjustable fan speeds. This is one of the higher-capacity options in the group.

Specifications Model GAPDF400Z10000 CADR 355m³/h Room coverage Up to 480 sq. ft. Filtration Four-stage system Filters Pre-filter, activated carbon, True HEPA H13 and plasma Particle removal claim 99.97% of particles as small as 0.1μm Features PM2.5 display, Auto Mode and Sleep Mode Fan speeds 1 to 12 Reasons to Buy The higher CADR and stated room coverage make it suitable for larger rooms. The PM2.5 display lets you keep track of indoor particulate levels. Auto Mode can adjust operation according to the detected air quality. Reasons to Avoid Its larger coverage and higher airflow capacity may be unnecessary for a small bedroom. The product requires filter maintenance and eventual replacement, which adds to ownership costs. The one-year product warranty should be checked against the warranty terms at checkout.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers find the Eureka Forbes purifier effective, although opinions on overall product quality, value for money and noise levels are more neutral. The air quality indicator receives negative feedback in the customer summary, so buyers may want to pay attention to this aspect.

Why we picked it

The 355m³/h CADR and 480 sq. ft. coverage make this Eureka Forbes model a contender for larger bedrooms and living rooms. Its PM2.5 display and Auto Mode also give buyers useful ways to monitor indoor conditions.

Coway's Airmega 150 is designed for bedrooms, study rooms and medium-sized living spaces. Its three-stage filtration system uses a washable pre-filter, a urethane carbon filter and an Anti-Virus True HEPA filter. The purifier has a CADR of 303m³/h and a stated room coverage of 355 sq. ft. It also monitors indoor air quality and adjusts fan speed in Auto Mode.

Specifications - Model Airmega 150 (AP-1019C) - CADR 303m³/h - Room coverage 355 sq. ft. / 33m² - Filtration Pre-filter, urethane carbon filter and Anti-Virus True HEPA filter - HEPA filter life 8,500 hours - Noise level 22 to 49dB - Power consumption 38W - Features Air quality indicator, Auto Mode and filter-cleaning indicator Reasons to Buy - Its 303m³/h CADR offers a good balance between room coverage and purifier size. - The washable pre-filter makes routine maintenance easier. - Auto Mode adjusts fan speed according to the detected indoor air quality. Reasons to Avoid - Its stated 355 sq. ft. coverage is lower than the Eureka Forbes model's 480 sq. ft. - The carbon and HEPA filters need replacement as they reach the end of their service life. - It does not offer app-based controls or connected monitoring.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise Coway's product quality, effectiveness and perceived improvement in air quality. Quiet operation also receives positive feedback. However, opinions on value for money are mixed, which makes the cost of replacement filters and long-term maintenance worth checking.

Why we picked it

The Airmega 150 stands out for combining a 303m³/h CADR with a washable pre-filter and automatic fan adjustment. It is worth considering if you want a relatively simple purifier for a bedroom or medium-sized living area.

Top 3 features of air purifiers for Delhi-NCR homes

Air purifier CADR Room coverage Standout feature Qubo Q200 150m³/h Up to 200 sq. ft. App control and five-stage filtration Philips AC0920/60 250m³/h Up to 30m² 20.5dB Sleep Mode Xiaomi Mijia Air Purifier 6 443m³/h 312 to 538 sq. ft. PM1 monitoring Honeywell Air Touch V1 152m³/h Up to 235 sq. ft. 12W power consumption Eureka Forbes 355 355m³/h Up to 480 sq. ft. PM2.5 display and Auto Mode Coway Airmega 150 303m³/h 355 sq. ft. Washable pre-filter and Auto Mode

Factors to consider when buying an air purifier

CADR and room size: CADR tells you how much filtered air a purifier delivers. Match it to the room where you will use the machine. A compact purifier may work well in a bedroom but struggle to keep up in a large living room.

Filter type and replacement cost: Look for a HEPA filter for fine particles and an activated carbon layer for certain gases and odours. Check the replacement-filter price and availability before buying, since the initial discount is only part of the cost.

Noise and power consumption: If the purifier will run overnight, check its Sleep Mode noise rating. Power consumption also matters when you plan to operate it for several hours every day.

Air quality monitoring and automatic mode: A PM2.5 sensor or air quality indicator helps you understand indoor conditions. Auto Mode can adjust fan speed, but check whether the purifier's display and controls are easy to read and use.

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FAQs Do air purifiers help with Delhi-NCR pollution? Air purifiers with suitable particle filtration can reduce airborne particulate matter indoors. Their effectiveness depends on the purifier's CADR, room size, filter condition and how the room is used.

What CADR should I look for in an air purifier? Choose a CADR suited to the size of your room and how frequently you want its air cleaned. Larger rooms generally need a purifier with a higher CADR.

Is a HEPA filter important for an air purifier? Yes. A suitable HEPA filter can capture fine airborne particles, including dust and pollen. Check the filter's specification and the manufacturer's stated particle-filtration performance.

Should I keep an air purifier running throughout the day? It can be useful to run a purifier for extended periods during high-pollution conditions, provided you follow the manufacturer's operating instructions. Keep up with filter maintenance and choose a fan setting appropriate for the room.

How often should an air purifier filter be replaced? It depends on the model, filter type and usage. Follow the manufacturer's replacement schedule and check the filter indicator where available. High-pollution conditions and frequent use may mean the filter needs attention sooner.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.