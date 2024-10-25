Dhanteras Special Sale on large appliances like refrigerators, ACs and more: Up to 75% discount

The Dhanteras Special Sale on large appliances is in full swing, but time is running out! With only a few days left until October 29th, now is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of incredible savings on essential home appliances. As part of the Great Indian Festival Sale, this event offers massive discounts of up to 75% on a wide variety of products. Enjoy Dhanteras Special Deals on large appliances before the sale ends!

If you're looking to upgrade your home, you can find fantastic deals on refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and chimneys from some of the biggest brands in the market. This is an excellent chance to invest in high-quality appliances that not only enhance your home’s functionality but also add a touch of modernity to your space.

Our curated list highlights the best deals available, ensuring you can shop smart and save big during this festive season. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale 2024—these limited-time offers won’t last long! Whether you need an energy-efficient refrigerator, a powerful AC to beat the heat, or a stylish washing machine, hurry and secure your favourites before they're gone. Celebrate Dhanteras with smart shopping and give your home the upgrade it deserves!

Up to 30% off on refrigerators from LG, Samsung and more during Amazon Sale 2024

During the Dhanteras Special Sale on large appliances, enjoy up to 30% off on refrigerators from leading brands like LG and Samsung. This is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with a variety of options, including single door and double door fridges. LG’s innovative smart inverter technology ensures energy efficiency, while Samsung's Twin Cooling technology keeps food fresher for longer. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals on refrigerators as part of the Amazon Diwali Sale and the Great Indian Festival Sale.

Single door refrigerator deals on Dhanteras Special Sale

Also reads:Amazon Great Indian Festival new prices revealed! Fresh deals on TV, Refrigerator, and more with exchange offers

Double door refrigerator deals on Amazon Sale

Also reads:Best triple door refrigerators: Explore the top 5 models for ample space and efficient cooling in your kitchen

Up to 40% off on washing machines during the Dhanteras Special Amazon Sale 2024

Upgrade your laundry experience with up to 40% off on washing machines during the Dhanteras Special Amazon Sale 2024! This sale features top-rated models from trusted brands like LG, Samsung, and Whirlpool, ensuring efficiency and performance. Whether you prefer front-load or top-load options, there’s a washing machine to suit every household need. Enjoy advanced features such as energy-saving modes, quick wash cycles, and smart technology integration. Don't miss this chance to invest in a reliable washing machine that simplifies your laundry routine.

Top load washing machine deals on Amazon Diwali Sale

Front load washing machine deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival

Also reads:Best refrigerator brands in India 2024: Choose from the top 6 options with superior cooling and energy efficiency

Up to 50% off on ACs during Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Deals

Beat the heat this festive season with up to 50% off on air conditioners during the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Deals! Whether you're looking for split, window, or portable ACs, this sale features top brands like LG, Samsung, and Voltas, offering you comfort at unbeatable prices. Enjoy energy-efficient models equipped with advanced cooling technology, smart controls, and eco-friendly refrigerants that keep your space cool while being gentle on your wallet. Don't miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your home and stay comfortable during the celebrations.

Also reads: Great Indian Festival big reveal! Exclusive Diwali sale prices are LIVE NOW! Shop for tablets at up to 75% off

Chimneys at up to 70% discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival

Transform your kitchen with stylish and efficient chimneys at up to 70% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival! Choose from leading brands like Elica, Faber, and Hindware, offering a range of models designed to enhance your cooking experience. Whether you prefer wall-mounted, island, or under-cabinet chimneys, this sale features advanced technology, powerful suction, and sleek designs to suit your kitchen decor. Enjoy cleaner air while cooking and eliminate smoke and odours effectively. With this incredible discount, now is the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen with a high-quality chimney that combines functionality with elegance.

Similar articles for you

Amazon Sale 2024: Grab laptops at up to 45% off, limited stock on best options from Apple, Samsung, HP and more

Best double door refrigerators: Top 10 options for effective cooling, ample storage, and stylish looks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Biggest off-season offers on ACs

Best front load washing machines: Top 8 options for efficient cleaning, fabric care, and premium washing technology

FAQs in Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 What is the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is an annual shopping event offering significant discounts on a wide range of products, including large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and more.

When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale start and end? The sale began on 27th September and is set to end on 29th October, just before the Diwali festival.

What discounts can I expect on large appliances? During the sale, you can find discounts ranging from 30% to 70% on large appliances from top brands such as LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.

Are there any special offers or cashback during the sale? Yes, Amazon often provides additional bank offers, cashback rewards, and no-cost EMI options to make your purchases even more affordable.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.