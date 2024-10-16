Biggest off-season deals on ACs from LG, Samsung and more: Enjoy 10000 instant discount and additional bank offers

The off-season is the perfect time to upgrade your cooling system with incredible deals on ACs from top brands like LG, Samsung, and more on Amazon Sale. Whether you’re looking for a 1-ton, 1.5-ton, or 2-ton AC, this is your chance to save significantly. Choose from energy-efficient 3-star and 5-star models to keep your home cool while reducing electricity bills. With discounts up to 50%, instant cashback, and exclusive bank offers, these deals are too good to miss! Check out the best off-season deals on ACs of all capacities.

Dussehra deals bring even more savings, including a 10% instant discount on HDFC, ICICI, HSBC, and IndusInd Bank credit cards. ICICI credit card users can also enjoy No-Cost EMI options, spreading payments conveniently. Plus, shoppers can unlock bumper rewards worth ₹10,000, adding even more value to their purchases.

These limited-time offers make it easy to upgrade your AC without burning a hole in your pocket. Take advantage of the off-season deals and grab the perfect AC to suit your needs before prices go up. But hurry, bank offers and special discounts end today!

1.5 Ton 3 star ACs, Up to 55% off on brands like LG, Panasonic and more

Upgrade your home with 1.5-ton 3-star ACs and enjoy up to 55% off on top brands like LG, Panasonic, Voltas and more during the off-season deals on Amazon. These energy-efficient models offer powerful cooling while helping you save on electricity bills. Whether you're refreshing your space or preparing for the next summer, now’s the perfect time to grab these AC deals. Don’t miss out on additional perks like instant discounts, cashback on AC purchases, and No-Cost EMI with select bank offers. Enjoy big savings and a cooler home, shop the best 1.5-ton ACs today!

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (TS-Q18JNXE3) offers powerful and energy-efficient cooling with AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes, adapting to various room sizes and needs. Its dual inverter compressor ensures faster cooling with reduced noise, while the HD Filter with anti-virus protection keeps the air fresh and healthy. This 2024 model operates smoothly in extreme temperatures up to 52°C and features 100% copper condensers for durability. It offers up to 53% savings, with no-cost EMI options available, making it a perfect fit for medium-sized rooms.

Grab up to 50% discount on 1.5 ton 5 star ACs

Enjoy up to 50% off on 1.5-ton 5-star ACs from top brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic, and Voltas during Amazon’s off-season deals. These energy-efficient ACs offer powerful cooling while keeping electricity bills low, making them perfect for long-term savings. A 1.5-ton AC is ideal for cooling medium-sized rooms (150-180 sq. ft.), such as bedrooms, living rooms, or offices. Whether you're upgrading your existing unit or preparing for next summer, now is the perfect time to grab these deals. Don’t miss additional cashbacks, instant discounts, and No-Cost EMI offers to make your purchase even more affordable during the Amazon Sale!

Grab these off-season AC deals without any delay!

Best deals on 2 ton ACs, enjoy more than 40% off

Discover the best deals on 2-ton ACs with over 40% off on Amazon! Top brands like LG, Blue Star, Voltas, and Hitachi offer powerful cooling solutions perfect for large rooms (200-300 sq. ft.), such as spacious living areas, offices, or conference rooms. These high-capacity ACs ensure quick cooling and consistent comfort even during the hottest days. With off-season discounts, cashbacks on AC purchases, and instant bank offers, now is the best time to upgrade. Shop smart with No-Cost EMI options and enjoy maximum savings while staying cool year-round!

Enjoy off season deals on 1 ton AC 3 star ACs with more than 50% off

Beat the heat with off-season deals on 1-ton 3-star ACs, now available at over 50% off on Amazon! Choose from trusted brands like LG, Panasonic, Voltas, and Blue Star, known for their performance and durability. A 1-ton AC is perfect for small rooms (up to 120 sq. ft.), such as bedrooms, study areas, or compact office spaces. These models offer energy-efficient cooling to help you save on electricity bills while delivering fast and consistent airflow. With features like auto-restart, sleep mode, dust filters, and silent operation, these ACs ensure comfort and convenience all day long.

1 ton 5 star AC off season deals on Amazon, more than 40% discount

Upgrade to a 1-ton 5-star AC with over 40% off during Amazon’s off-season deals! Ideal for small rooms (up to 120 sq. ft.), these ACs from top brands like LG, Panasonic, Lloyd, and Blue Star offer superior cooling with maximum energy savings. The 5-star rating ensures low power consumption, making it perfect for frequent use without worrying about high electricity bills. Enjoy features like inverter technology, silent operation, air purification filters, and auto-restart for added comfort. Don’t miss additional perks like cashbacks, instant discounts, and No-Cost EMI options. Grab these unbeatable AC deals on Amazon Sale now and stay cool year-round while saving big!

FAQs on ACs How often should I service my AC? It's recommended to service your AC at least once a year to ensure optimal performance and efficiency.

What size AC do I need for my room? The size depends on the room's area; typically, you need about 20 BTUs per square foot. Consult an AC sizing guide for precise calculations.

How can I improve my AC's efficiency? Regular maintenance, cleaning or replacing filters, and ensuring proper insulation can enhance your AC's efficiency.

What is the difference between window and split ACs? Window ACs are compact and suitable for single rooms, while split ACs are more powerful and can cool larger spaces more quietly.

What temperature should I set my AC for comfort? A comfortable temperature is generally between 72°F and 78°F (22°C to 26°C), depending on personal preference and humidity levels.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.