Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Get up to 55% off on best ACs from LG, Carrier, Blue Star, Panasonic, and more

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale that kickstarted on August 6, 2024 continues to bring surprises for its users by offering amazing deals and discounts across a wide range of categories. And if you are in need of an AC, then this is the right space for you. During the Amazon Freedom sale, you can get up to 55% off on ACs ranging from window ones to split ACs. You can also pick from recognised brands such as Lloyd, Carrier, LG, Samsung, Blue Star, and plenty of others. Get up to 55% off on ACs during Amazon Freedom Sale

What else, you wonder? Exchange benefits, no cost EMI, bank offers, and a lot's more is in stored for Amazon users to make the most of this Amazon Freedom Sale. Apart from up to 55% discount, Amazon is also giving an additional 10% instant cashback to all SBI credit card holders.

So, check out the deal below and grab the best offers for yourself.

The Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling with its advanced inverter technology. It ensures consistent temperature control while saving energy, making it an eco-friendly choice. This AC features a sleek design, adding a modern touch to your room. With its high ambient cooling capability, it works effectively even in extreme temperatures. Additionally, it comes with a multi-stage filtration system that removes allergens and odours, ensuring clean and fresh air. This AC is perfect for medium-sized rooms and offers reliable performance with a 3-star energy rating.

2. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is a powerful and energy-efficient cooling solution for your home. Equipped with LG's advanced dual inverter compressor, it provides faster and quieter cooling while reducing energy consumption. The 4-star rating ensures significant energy savings, making it a cost-effective choice. This AC also features an anti-corrosive gold fin condenser that enhances durability and longevity. With its smart diagnosis feature, it can easily troubleshoot any issues. The sleek and modern design, combined with high performance, makes this AC an ideal choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your home. It is designed to deliver superior cooling performance with its high-quality compressor and fixed speed technology. The 3-star energy rating ensures optimal energy consumption, helping you save on electricity bills. This window AC comes with a variety of features including a dust filter, anti-corrosive blue fins for protection against rust, and an eco mode for energy-efficient operation. Its compact design fits easily into any window space, providing effective cooling for medium to large-sized rooms.

The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC combines advanced technology with smart cooling features. Its AI Flexicool technology adapts the cooling based on room temperature and humidity, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency. The inverter technology offers precise temperature control and reduces power consumption. This AC features a 3-star energy rating, making it an economical choice for your cooling needs. With its sleek and modern design, it complements any room decor. The AC also includes a PM 2.5 filter for cleaner air and a turbo mode for instant cooling.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is a high-efficiency cooling solution that combines powerful performance with energy savings. With a 5-star energy rating, it ensures minimal energy consumption, making it cost-effective. This AC features a fixed speed compressor that delivers consistent and reliable cooling. It comes with a multi-functional remote control, allowing you to adjust settings conveniently. The anti-dust filter and auto-restart function add to its user-friendly features. Its robust design and high cooling capacity make it ideal for medium to large-sized rooms, providing comfort even during peak summers.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling with its advanced inverter technology. It provides consistent temperature control and reduces energy consumption, making it eco-friendly. The 3-star energy rating ensures that you save on electricity bills while enjoying optimal cooling. This AC features a sleek and elegant design that enhances the aesthetics of your room. It also comes with a copper condenser for better heat exchange and durability. The AC includes a variety of modes such as auto-clean, sleep mode, and turbo mode for enhanced comfort and convenience.

7. Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC



The Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is a compact and efficient cooling solution ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. Its inverter technology ensures precise temperature control and energy efficiency, leading to significant savings on electricity bills. With a 3-star energy rating, it balances performance and cost-effectiveness. The AC features a modern design that complements any interior. It also includes advanced filters to remove dust and allergens, ensuring clean and healthy air. The quick cool mode and silent operation make it a perfect choice for a comfortable living environment.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC combines high performance with energy efficiency, making it an ideal choice for medium to large-sized rooms. Its inverter technology ensures consistent cooling and reduced power consumption. The 3-star energy rating makes it an economical option without compromising on cooling performance. This AC features a sleek and stylish design, adding a touch of elegance to your room. It also comes with a range of features including a dust filter, turbo cooling mode, and auto-restart function, providing convenience and comfort for everyday use.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC with 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling offers versatile and energy-efficient cooling solutions. With its 5-star energy rating, it ensures maximum savings on electricity bills. The 5-in-1 convertible feature allows you to adjust the cooling capacity based on your needs, making it highly adaptable. The advanced inverter technology provides precise temperature control and quieter operation. This AC also includes an anti-microbial filter for cleaner air and a smart diagnosis feature for easy troubleshooting. Its sleek design and high cooling capacity make it perfect for medium to large-sized rooms.



The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for efficient and reliable cooling. Its inverter technology ensures consistent temperature control and energy savings, making it an eco-friendly choice. The 3-star energy rating provides a good balance between performance and cost-effectiveness. This AC features a sleek and modern design that blends seamlessly with any decor. It comes with a power chill operation for quick cooling and an eco-mode for energy-efficient performance. The AC also includes a dust filter and a stabilizer-free operation, ensuring durability and convenience for long-term use.



FAQs on ACs How do I choose the right AC capacity for my room? The AC capacity you need depends on the size of your room. Generally, a 1-ton AC is suitable for rooms up to 120 square feet, a 1.5-ton AC for rooms between 120-180 square feet, and a 2-ton AC for rooms larger than 180 square feet. Other factors such as room insulation, the number of windows, and local climate conditions can also affect the required capacity.

What is the importance of the star rating on ACs? The star rating, given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), indicates the energy efficiency of an AC. Higher star ratings mean better energy efficiency, leading to lower electricity bills. A 5-star AC is the most energy-efficient, while a 1-star AC is the least efficient.

How often should I clean or replace the filters in my AC? It is recommended to clean the filters of your AC every two weeks during the cooling season. If the AC is used in a dusty environment, the filters may need to be cleaned more frequently. Some models have filters that need to be replaced periodically, as specified by the manufacturer.

Can I use an air conditioner without a stabilizer? Many modern ACs come with in-built stabilizers that can handle voltage fluctuations within a certain range. However, if your area experiences frequent or severe voltage fluctuations, it is advisable to use an external stabilizer to protect your AC from damage.

How can I reduce my AC's energy consumption? To reduce energy consumption, set your AC to a moderate temperature (24-26°C), use ceiling fans to circulate air, keep doors and windows closed while the AC is running, and ensure the AC is properly maintained. Using curtains or blinds to block direct sunlight can also help.

