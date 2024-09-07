Amazon Electronics Festive Sale: Enjoy up to 65% discount on refrigerators, washing machines, ACs and more

It’s time to upgrade your home appliances without breaking the bank and the Amazon Electronics Festive Sale is here to make it happen! Whether you're eyeing a new refrigerator, washing machine, TV or air conditioner, this sale has you covered. With up to 65% off on large appliances, it’s the perfect time to get the best value for your money. Do not miss out on exclusive discounts on large home appliances during the Amazon Electronics Festival Sale.

Explore amazing offers on fridges, washing machines, and ACs with the latest features.

So, what are you waiting for? Head over to the Amazon Electronics Festive Sale and enjoy unbeatable savings across all your favourite appliances!

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is designed to make your laundry care simple and effective. With AI Direct Drive technology and 6 Motion DD, it offers intelligent and convenient fabric care. Whether you need quick washes or allergen-free clothes, this machine does it all with 14 wash programs. Take advantage of the Amazon Electronics Festive Sale to grab deals on washing machines and make laundry easier with this efficient washing machine.

Specifications of LG 9 Kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

Capacity: 9 Kg

5-star energy rating

AI Direct Drive technology

6 Motion Direct Drive for optimal washing

Wi-Fi connectivity with Smart ThinQ

2. Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

The Whirlpool 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine offers an effortless laundry experience with its Hard Water Wash and ZPF Technology. Ideal for small to medium-sized families, it ensures top-quality cleaning even with hard water. With 12 wash programs and a 5-star energy rating, it's both efficient and budget-friendly. Don’t miss out on this during the Amazon Electronics Festive Sale—a great time to grab amazing deals on washing machines!

Specifications of Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Royal Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine:

Capacity: 7 Kg

5-star energy rating

ZPF Technology for faster water fill

740 RPM motor for quick drying

12 wash programs including Express Wash and Eco Wash

3. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Looking for great offers on a fridge during the Amazon electronics festive sale? Check out the LG 322 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Refrigerator. Ideal for families of 5 or more, this 3-star energy-rated fridge ensures efficient cooling with low noise. With convertible features and express freeze, it's perfect for your kitchen.

Specifications of LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 322 litres (81L freezer, 241L fresh food)

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Smart inverter, energy-efficient

Special Features: Convertible freezer, Express Freeze, Multi Air Flow

Dimensions: 71D x 60W x 164H cm

4. Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 363 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator. It offers a Convertible 5-in-1 mode, perfect for any occasion, from everyday use to vacation. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, making it a great choice for families of five or more. Enjoy freshness and flexibility with this stylish, efficient fridge.

Specifications of Samsung 363 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 363 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special Features: Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter Compressor

Dimensions: 67.5 x 171.5 x 66.8 cm

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor

5. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

Upgrade your viewing experience with the Xiaomi 43-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD display and Dolby Audio, every show and movie comes to life in vibrant detail and clear sound. Enjoy seamless connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, multiple HDMI and USB ports, and access popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Perfect for modern entertainment needs, this TV is also equipped with Google Assistant for voice control.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google TV

Screen Size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI (3 ports), USB (2 ports), Ethernet

Sound Output: 30 Watts, Dolby Audio, DTS-X

Special Features: Dolby Vision, Google TV, Screen Mirroring

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Catch the Amazon electronics festive sale for great offers on TVs. Upgrade to the Samsung 55-inch 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV for a stunning viewing experience. With Dynamic Crystal Colour and a 4K Crystal Processor, this TV delivers vibrant colors and crisp images. Enjoy smart features like built-in Alexa and Bixby, and connect seamlessly with multiple HDMI and USB ports. Its sleek AirSlim design and solar cell remote make it a perfect addition to any modern home.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Dynamic Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Screen Size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Special Features: Dynamic Crystal Colour, In-Built Alexa & Bixby, AirSlim Design

Connectivity: HDMI (3 ports), USB (2 ports), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Sound Output: 20W, Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound

Stay cool with the Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC. Ideal for small rooms, it features a variable-speed inverter compressor and 4-in-1 adjustable modes for flexible cooling. With a 1-ton capacity and energy efficiency, it ensures quick cooling while minimising power usage. The copper condenser coil enhances durability, while the anti-dust filter keeps the air clean. It operates within a voltage range of 110-285V and includes a hidden digital display, turbo mode, and anti-freeze thermostat.

Specifications of Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC;

Capacity: 363 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special Features: Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter Compressor

Dimensions: 67.5 x 171.5 x 66.8 cm

Warranty: 1 year comprehensive, 20 years on compressor

8. LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Experience advanced cooling with the LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. Perfect for small rooms, this AC features a 1-ton capacity and AI 6-in-1 convertible cooling modes for flexible temperature control. With a dual inverter compressor and HD filter with anti-virus protection, it ensures efficient cooling and cleaner air. The 4-way swing and Ocean Black Protection enhance durability, while the copper condenser provides long-lasting performance.

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Cooling Capacity: 3470W

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Special features: Copper condenser coil, dual inverter compressor

Refrigerant gas: R32 - Environmental friendly

9. LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher

The LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher is a stylish and efficient addition to any kitchen. With a spacious capacity of 14 place settings, it’s perfect for families and handles various utensils, including those with tough stains. The advanced Inverter Direct Drive Motor ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation by minimising moving parts. Its TrueSteam technology delivers a deep clean, while the QuadWash system with multi-directional spray arms ensures thorough coverage.

Specifications of LG 14 Place Settings Inverter Direct Drive Wi-Fi Free Standing Dishwasher:

Capacity: 14 place settings

Motor: Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Technology: TrueSteam and QuadWash

Water Consumption: 9.6 litres per cycle

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Factors to consider while buying large appliances for home

When buying large appliances for your home, consider the following factors:

Size and space: Ensure the appliance fits the designated space in your home. Measure the dimensions of the space and the appliance to avoid fitting issues.

Energy efficiency: Look for appliances with high energy ratings to save on electricity bills and reduce environmental impact. Check for ENERGY STAR labels or similar certifications.

Features and functionality: Choose appliances with features that match your needs. For example, consider a refrigerator with adjustable shelves or a washing machine with multiple wash cycles.

Brand and reliability: Research the brand’s reputation for reliability and customer service. Read reviews and check for any common issues with the model you are considering.

Warranty and support: Check the warranty period and what it covers. Ensure there is accessible customer support and service options in case of repairs or issues.

Cost and budget: Set a budget and compare prices. Consider the long-term value and cost of ownership, including potential savings on energy and maintenance, rather than just the initial price.

FAQs on Amazon Electronics Festive Sale What types of products are included in the sale? The Amazon Electronics Festive Sale features a variety of electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, home entertainment systems, kitchen appliances, and more. You can also find deals on accessories like headphones, chargers, and smartwatches.

Are there exchange offers available during the sale? Yes, Amazon usually offers exchange deals during the Electronics Festive Sale, allowing you to trade in your old gadgets for discounts on new purchases. This can significantly reduce the price of items like smartphones, laptops, and TVs.

Are there special offers for Amazon Prime members during the sale? Yes, Amazon Prime members often get exclusive early access to the Electronics Festive Sale, as well as additional discounts and free shipping.

Can I get additional discounts with bank offers during the sale? Yes, Amazon often collaborates with various banks to provide additional discounts during the Electronics Festive Sale. You may find offers like instant discounts, cashback, or no-cost EMI options when using specific credit or debit cards.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.