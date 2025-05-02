Discounts of up to 83% these gadgets during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 - Don’t miss

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is in full swing on the website and has now entered its second day. That doesn’t mean the discounts have ended. In fact, there are massive discounts on computer accessories across a wide range of categories, including adapters, desk mats, stands, connectors, and more. Here are the details. Amazon Sale 2025: Get the hottest deals on the best ACs

Discounts and offers on computer accessories during the Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

If you have a slimmer laptop like the MacBook Air or even some modern Windows laptops, you’ll notice that many no longer include full-sized USB-A ports. In this case, you’ll need a USB-C to USB-A converter. The Portronics Bridge adapter is a reliable option and is available for just ₹99 during the Great Summer Sale. It supports USB 3.0, so it's quite fast.

Loading Suggestions...

Continuing with the same trend, many laptops today lack full-sized HDMI ports and may not have USB-C ports that support DisplayPort. In such cases, the Honeywell 3-in-1 Type-C to HDMI Adapter is an ideal solution. It allows you to connect your laptop to a monitor or TV via HDMI, includes a full-size USB-A port, and also supports 100W power delivery.

Loading Suggestions...

We all love a tidy desk setup, don’t we? A desk mat can be incredibly useful, not only does it help keep your items organised, but it also elevates the aesthetic of your workspace. DailyObjects has been known for making excellent desk mats, and this vegan leather one is anti-skid, anti-slip, and comes with a sleek finish. It is available in several colours.

Loading Suggestions...

While many tend to ignore the importance of front-facing speakers, a good pair can make a big difference to any computer setup. The Edifier R12U stereo speakers are stylish, compact, and ideal for laptops or desktops. They support 3.5mm auxiliary input as well as USB and are available in multiple colours. Their small size makes them suitable for minimal setups.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're in the mood to splurge a little and want a reliable mechanical keyboard, the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless is a fantastic option. It is currently discounted to ₹11,955 from its usual MRP.

Loading Suggestions...

This is another excellent accessory for your computer. The Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the best performance-focused mice available today. It features multiple customisable buttons, infinite scrolling, 8K DPI support, quiet clicks, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It’s also lightweight and long-lasting, with a full charge delivering up to 70 days of usage.