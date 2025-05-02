Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Discounts of up to 83% these gadgets during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 - Don’t miss

ByShaurya Sharma
May 02, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Here are 6 must-have gadgets you can grab during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Portronics Bridge Y USB 3.0 to Type C OTG Adaptor, 10Gbps High Speed Data Transfer, Thunderbolt to USB Adapter, Compatible for All Type C Devices, Smartphone, Laptops, Tablets, Chargers, MacBook View Details checkDetails

₹99

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Honeywell High-Speed 3-in-1 Type C to HDMI Adapter, PD Charging Upto100W, USB3.0 Delivers Quick Transfer Speed of 5GBPS, UHD 4K@30Hz, Universally Compatible with All Type C Devices, Aluminium Case View Details checkDetails

₹1,209

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DailyObjects Large Premium Vegan Leather Desk Mat|Anti-Skid|Anti-Slip|85*45cm|Reversible Desk spread Turf Desk/Laptop Mat for Work from Home/Office/Gaming- Extended mouse pad and keyboard desk pad-Tan View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Edifier R12U Stereo Computer Bookshelf Speakers - Red White View Details checkDetails

₹1,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard with Free Adobe Subscription, Linear Switches, Backlit Keys, Bluetooth, USB-C View Details checkDetails

₹11,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Logitech MX Master 3S - Wireless Performance Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Track on Glass, Quiet Clicks, USB-C, Bluetooth, Windows, Linux, Chrome-Graphite View Details checkDetails

₹8,995

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is in full swing on the website and has now entered its second day. That doesn’t mean the discounts have ended. In fact, there are massive discounts on computer accessories across a wide range of categories, including adapters, desk mats, stands, connectors, and more. Here are the details.

Amazon Sale 2025: Get the hottest deals on the best ACs
Amazon Sale 2025: Get the hottest deals on the best ACs

Discounts and offers on computer accessories during the Amazon Sale 2025

Loading Suggestions...

If you have a slimmer laptop like the MacBook Air or even some modern Windows laptops, you’ll notice that many no longer include full-sized USB-A ports. In this case, you’ll need a USB-C to USB-A converter. The Portronics Bridge adapter is a reliable option and is available for just 99 during the Great Summer Sale. It supports USB 3.0, so it's quite fast.

Loading Suggestions...

Continuing with the same trend, many laptops today lack full-sized HDMI ports and may not have USB-C ports that support DisplayPort. In such cases, the Honeywell 3-in-1 Type-C to HDMI Adapter is an ideal solution. It allows you to connect your laptop to a monitor or TV via HDMI, includes a full-size USB-A port, and also supports 100W power delivery.

Loading Suggestions...

We all love a tidy desk setup, don’t we? A desk mat can be incredibly useful, not only does it help keep your items organised, but it also elevates the aesthetic of your workspace. DailyObjects has been known for making excellent desk mats, and this vegan leather one is anti-skid, anti-slip, and comes with a sleek finish. It is available in several colours.

Loading Suggestions...

While many tend to ignore the importance of front-facing speakers, a good pair can make a big difference to any computer setup. The Edifier R12U stereo speakers are stylish, compact, and ideal for laptops or desktops. They support 3.5mm auxiliary input as well as USB and are available in multiple colours. Their small size makes them suitable for minimal setups.

Loading Suggestions...

If you're in the mood to splurge a little and want a reliable mechanical keyboard, the Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless is a fantastic option. It is currently discounted to 11,955 from its usual MRP.

Loading Suggestions...

This is another excellent accessory for your computer. The Logitech MX Master 3S is one of the best performance-focused mice available today. It features multiple customisable buttons, infinite scrolling, 8K DPI support, quiet clicks, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It’s also lightweight and long-lasting, with a full charge delivering up to 70 days of usage.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
News / Technology / Discounts of up to 83% these gadgets during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 - Don’t miss
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On