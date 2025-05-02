Discounts of up to 83% these gadgets during Amazon Summer Sale 2025 - Don’t miss
May 02, 2025 07:45 PM IST
Here are 6 must-have gadgets you can grab during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Portronics Bridge Y USB 3.0 to Type C OTG Adaptor, 10Gbps High Speed Data Transfer, Thunderbolt to USB Adapter, Compatible for All Type C Devices, Smartphone, Laptops, Tablets, Chargers, MacBook View Details
|
₹99
|
|
|
Honeywell High-Speed 3-in-1 Type C to HDMI Adapter, PD Charging Upto100W, USB3.0 Delivers Quick Transfer Speed of 5GBPS, UHD 4K@30Hz, Universally Compatible with All Type C Devices, Aluminium Case View Details
|
₹1,209
|
|
|
DailyObjects Large Premium Vegan Leather Desk Mat|Anti-Skid|Anti-Slip|85*45cm|Reversible Desk spread Turf Desk/Laptop Mat for Work from Home/Office/Gaming- Extended mouse pad and keyboard desk pad-Tan View Details
|
₹799
|
|
|
Edifier R12U Stereo Computer Bookshelf Speakers - Red White View Details
|
₹1,990
|
|
|
Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Illuminated Performance Keyboard with Free Adobe Subscription, Linear Switches, Backlit Keys, Bluetooth, USB-C View Details
|
₹11,995
|
|
|
Logitech MX Master 3S - Wireless Performance Mouse with Ultra-Fast Scrolling, Ergo, 8K DPI, Track on Glass, Quiet Clicks, USB-C, Bluetooth, Windows, Linux, Chrome-Graphite View Details
|
₹8,995
|
|
