Dream11 winding down real-money gaming business, to now focus on…

Dream11 (Dream Sports), India’s largest fantasy sports platform, is winding down its real-money gaming (RMG) operations following the government’s passage of the Online Gaming Bill 2025, multiple people aware of the matter told Entrackr. The move marks one of the most significant shifts in India’s online gaming sector in recent years. Online Gaming Bill 2025, recently passed in both Houses of Parliament, bans all forms of online games involving monetary stakes.

According to sources quoted by Entrackr, the decision was communicated internally during a company-wide town hall on Wednesday. Real-money gaming, which includes Dream11’s fantasy sports contests, is said to contribute more than two-thirds of the company’s annual revenue.

Online Gaming Bill 2025 impact

The Online Gaming Bill 2025, recently passed in both Houses of Parliament, bans all forms of online games involving monetary stakes. This includes fantasy sports, poker, betting platforms, and even opinion trading apps. The law also imposes strict penalties: violations may lead to up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of up to ₹1 crore. Additionally, directors and promoters of companies could be held personally liable unless they prove due diligence.

Dream11’s next steps

With the RMG business being phased out, Dream11 is expected to redirect its focus toward non-RMG ventures. This includes strengthening platforms such as Fancode and Sportz Drip (earlier known as Sports Rhythm), along with leveraging its investments in Cricbuzz and Willow TV. Sources further indicated that the company may explore international opportunities, developing new formats for overseas markets, similar to strategies recently adopted by competitors like Mobile Premier League (MPL).

However, this pivot is also expected to trigger widespread cost-cutting measures and layoffs, as the RMG segment accounted for a large portion of Dream11’s workforce.