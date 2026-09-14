Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review: The insta-help you need

For most Indian households, cleaning the house isn't just about cleaning the floor once in a day, it's also about keeping the house clean throughout the course of the day. Be it occasional food spills by toddlers, floor getting dirty before or after a big get-together, messes created by pets, or dust surroundings, keeping the floor clean is more of a constant chore than a one-time daily activity. Earlier, this meant that people in a household would spend extra time mopping the floor in the middle of the day or as the guests were about to arrive. Now, this chore has been replaced by robot vacuum cleaners.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review (Shweta Ganjoo / HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Modern robotic vacuum cleaners don't just vacuum clean a space, which they have been doing efficiently for a long time now, they also mop the floor effectively without constantly bumping into furniture and walls. This is exactly the space where the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra robotic vacuum cleaner fits in well. It comes with 30,000Pa suction power, an anti-tangle dual-brush system, extending brushes and mops for edges and corners, and the ability to cross obstacles up to 40mm high. More importantly, its multifunctional dock can also handle dust collection, water refilling, mop washing with water heated to 100°C and hot-air drying.

That said, this robotic vacuum cleaner comes at a price of ₹79,999. This means, being feature-packed isn't enough. It needs to match the features that it offers with real world performance. This means answering questions like - does it consistently pick up the dust and debris that accumulate between cleaning sessions, can it mop effectively without your intervention, does its obstacle avoidance work reliably and more importantly, can you trust it enough to let it clean your house without you needing to keep a constant watch? We'll try to answer those questions and more in the detailed review below. So keep reading. But before that, let's walk you through some of its top specifications.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra specifications

SPECIFICATIONS DREAME L50s PRO ULTRA Maximum suction power 30,000Pa Main brush HyperStream Detangling DuoBrush; Liftable Rubber Brush & TriCut Brush 3.0 Anti-tangle technology Dual anti-tangle brushes; anti-tangle side brush Mopping system Dual Omni-Scrub mopping with extending mop Mop self-cleaning 100°C hot-water cleaning with ThermoHub Mop lift Up to 10.5mm Edge cleaning Dual Flex Arm Technology Navigation / mapping LDS mapping and Smart Pathfinder technology Dirt detection AI-based dirt detection with mop rewashing and floor remopping Carpet cleaning Intense carpet cleaning, carpet avoidance and mop lift Battery 5,200mAh with fast charging support Obstacle crossing height 4Cm Robot dimensions 350 × 350 × 103.8mm Robot weight 4.04kg Base station dimensions 457 × 340 × 590mm Base station weight 9.21kg Dust box capacity 250ml Dust bag capacity 3.2L Clean water tank 4.5L Used water tank 4.0L Auto-emptying Yes; up to 100 days Auto water refilling Yes Auto cleaning-solution dispensing Yes, single-compartment system Voice control Built-in and third-party voice control; supports Dreame, Alexa, Siri and Google Home Pet features Pet-zone cleaning, pet activity hotspots, pet tracking and interactive features Colours White and Black Price ₹ 79,999

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra design: Chic and smart

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra gets the design basics right. It has got clean aesthetics that are complimented by its chic design. Unlike a lot of robotic vacuum cleaners available in the market right now, this robotic vacuum cleaner comes with a large docking station featuring straight lines and a clean finish. This docking station occupies a sizable space in your home, which makes it hard to ignore. But it also looks incredibly pleasing with its white and gold finish, which adds to the overall premium appeal of this appliance and makes the size look a little less imposing. The top of the docking station houses two boxes. While one holds clean water, the other holds the dirty water post mopping. Below that, you get a golden rim, which holds the special cleaning liquid that ships with this appliance and bags that hold all the dust and debris. This liquid is one of things that make the mopping so much more effective. More on that later.

The bottom of this docking station is where the robotic vacuum cleaner rests when it's not working. It's also the place where it charges, gets all its fluids in order and gets back to when it needs to empty its belly full of dirty water. Coming to the robotic vacuum cleaner, the one that actually does all the cleaning, it looks equally polished as its docking station. It has got a camera in the front and a bunch of sensors on top that help it navigate any space effectively. At the bottom you get two mop pads and a side brush that do all the hard work. The side brush and one of the mop pads extends beyond the circumference of the vacuum cleaner to clean the debris and mop the floor more effectively.

Overall, the docking station and robotic vacuum cleaner form an aesthetically pleasing pair that is hard to miss yet pleasing to the eyes.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra performance: Cleans good, mops even better

Now let's talk about the performance. The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra gets the fundamentals right, that is vacuum cleaning and mapping, but its real strength lies in how it handles mopping. First, vacuum cleaning. The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra vacuum cleans the floor right and it's good at picking up fine dust and debris well. It's also good at picking up food crumbs and hair for the most part. That said, it does not make the leap from good to exceptional with every kind of debris. For instance, it's not good at suctioning small pieces of paper or scrapes of paint that sticks to the floor sometimes. Where it excels is in the case of removing fine dust particles, the kind that doesn't come off easily. During my time with this vacuum cleaner, it managed to clear out the finest dust, dirt and sand particles with ease. It even managed to clean the rug in one of my rooms decently, which is quite a feat for any robotic vacuum cleaner.

Another area it excels at is mapping any space. Most robotic vacuum cleaners take several missions just to map a house. Meaning, they need initial few runs just to understand the surroundings that they are supposed to clean. By contrast, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra does the dual job of mapping and cleaning right from the very beginning, which means you can put it to work right from its first mission. It's also great at mapping obstacles efficiently. This means that the likelihood of this robot bumping into furniture or any item in your house is unlikely, which is something I love about it. The downside to this feature is that it also avoids going under the floor-length curtains or a pair of slippers that might be in its path.

That said, the area where it excels is mopping. In my experience, it has the best mopping skills that I have witnessed in any vacuum cleaner - robotic or traditional - so far. I live in Delhi NCR where fine dust is a constant issue. It's so common that the floor isn't clean even right after mopping. This is where the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra does a great job. The floor not only feels clean but it also looks clean. The secret to this performance lies in its 100°C self-cleaning mop and the fact that it mops the same space two to three times for effective cleaning. The result is that you get a dust-free home.

Beyond the performance, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra is easy to use. It connects to the Dreame Home app, which you can use to monitor battery levels, set sleep and wake time, clean a specific area in the house and connect it to other smart home devices for more effective and efficient cleaning. You can also use this robotic vacuum cleaner using Alexa or Google Assistant. All these features work flawlessly.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra battery: Just the right amount

The Dreame L50s Pro Ultra comes with a 5,200mAh battery that is adequate for cleaning a three room apartment of around 1200 sq ft area in a single go. With this battery, it can comfortably handle routine cleaning, but push the suction higher, add mopping and ask it to cover a larger home. To clean a bigger home, which this robotic vacuum cleaner cannot clean in a single go, it automatically returns to the dock, recharges and resumes the cleaning process exactly where it left off. So running out of juice is rarely a problem.

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review: Pros and cons

Here’s what we liked in the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra and what could have been better:

Pros

Silent operations

Excellent mopping

Decent battery life

Cons

Cleaning liquid adds to running cost

Navigation can get confused at times

Dreame L50s Pro Ultra review: Final thoughts

Now the million dollar question: should you buy the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra or not. Well, for all practical reasons, the answer is a simple yes. This robotic vacuum cleaner comes with a stylish design that fits right into the design aesthetics of any modern home with ease. It offers good vacuum cleaning capabilities and even better mopping power. It doesn’t keep bumping into furniture and other objects in a house and it has enough juice and AI smarts to clean an entire house in a single go. Sure, there are areas where it could have done a lot better, more so because of the price it demands, but those don’t impact the final cleaning performance.

That said, it does come with a decent running cost. Besides the unit, which costs around ₹80K and the bags, you also need to get its special cleaner, which makes its cleaning so effective. All of these increase its overall running cost. If you have extra cash lying around, the Dreame L50s Pro Ultra could be the answer to a lot of your cleaning woes, if not, perhaps a relatively price friendly option is what you should look at.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}} Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. Stay updated with the latest Technology News, gadget launches, app updates, artificial intelligence and digital trends. Find reviews, comparisons and useful insights from the world of tech. See Less {{^htLoading}} Advertisement SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON {{#usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}