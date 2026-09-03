Dyson Unveiled: CameraJet, smarter air purifiers and new hair tools lead the lineup at IFA 2026

Jake Dyson today, at the Dyson Unveiled event in Berlin, on the sidelines of IFA 2026, unveiled the next generation of Dyson products. The new range includes the brand-new Dyson CameraJet that has been making waves on Instagram lately, new HushJet air purifiers, the Dyson W1 PencilWash, Corrale CoolShine, Airsmooth and more. Here’s everything you need to know about Dyson’s latest products.

Dyson CameraJet

Dyson CameraJet is a smart toothbrush with a built-in camera that detects gaps and delivers targeted mouth rinse for better cleaning. (Shaurya Sharma - Hindustan Times)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

Dyson CameraJet, as the name suggests, has a camera built in. Dyson says this is a new way to brush by combining liquid flossing and mouthwash dispensing in one device.

Dyson says CameraJet is the only toothbrush with an integrated 100-kpixel macro lens, powered by Dyson’s Gap Optical Targeting and a machine learning system that identifies gaps between teeth to trigger a precision burst of mouth rinse exactly where it is needed.

Dyson says it was developed over six years by 661 Dyson engineers, and is targeted at one common issue in oral health: the gaps between teeth that might not be properly targeted by a normal toothbrush.

The technology scans 28 live images per second and uses 16 million lines of code. It has also been trained on 470,000 dental images to detect, track and predict gaps between teeth, which are areas where plaque can build up.

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Powering this is a conical jet that gets rid of plaque, along with an anti-gravity tank that delivers controlled mouth rinse jets from different angles. So, it can deliver the rinse from the top down as well. There is also a dual-bristle brush designed to cover more of the tooth surface, along with variable sonic oscillation to help prevent bristle stalling in hard-to-reach areas.

Dyson will also offer its own toothpaste and mouth rinse formulations, which the company says can optimise performance and complete the dental care experience.

Of course, being a smart device, Camera Jet has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. This allows users to see live viewing and access guided cleaning, while different modes can be toggled through the MyDyson app.

Dyson W1 PencilWash

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{{^usCountry}} Robots weren’t the only new machines coming to Dyson’s floorcare range. The Berlin event also saw the launch of the new Dyson W1 PencilWash, an upgrade over the first PencilWash wet cleaner launched earlier in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Robots weren’t the only new machines coming to Dyson’s floorcare range. The Berlin event also saw the launch of the new Dyson W1 PencilWash, an upgrade over the first PencilWash wet cleaner launched earlier in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The new W1 PencilWash has been reengineered with a more absorbent roller and a hygienic waste system for improved performance. It also gets self-cleaning technology on the dock, while retaining the same lighter and slimmer design.

The idea here is fairly simple: Dyson wants to make wet cleaning more convenient without making the machine bigger or heavier.

Dyson HushJet air purifiers

Dyson is also expanding its HushJet technology across its range of air purifiers, heaters and coolers.

The company first introduced this new design approach in 2025 with the Dyson HushJet Compact Purifier. In April 2026, it brought the same design to the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan.

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The HushJet nozzle is inspired by aviation and uses aerospace principles of airflow control. Dyson engineers studied how aircraft move air at high speeds while keeping noise under control, and used similar principles to manage turbulence at its source.

Dyson is now bringing this airflow technology to more of its air treatment products, with a forward-facing design aimed at delivering long-range air projection.

The largest of the new products is the Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Ioniser + UV air purifier. Dyson calls it its most powerful purifier and says it is designed to clean multiple rooms quickly.

It uses a low-pressure, high-flow compressor along with a three-stage filtration system that captures particulates and gases and destroys formaldehyde. Dyson says it can capture 99.999% of pollutants as small as 0.01 microns.

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There is also UV sterilisation, which Dyson says helps remove 99.9% of bacteria, along with an integrated ioniser designed to improve purification performance. The HushJet air projection technology is also designed to improve room mixing and multi-room purification.

Then there is the Dyson HushJet Pure Cool+ Ioniser + UV air purifier, which is a more compact option designed for larger spaces. Dyson says it delivers up to three times more powerful purification compared with its predecessors, while projecting clean air further into the room. It also provides personal cooling.

The Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier, meanwhile, brings purification, heating and personal cooling together in one product. Dyson calls it its most powerful 3-in-1 purifier. Using HushJet air projection, it can deliver airflow that is both heated and cooled, depending on what is needed.

Dyson Corrale CoolShine straightener

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Dyson has also unveiled the Corrale CoolShine straightener, its latest take on straightening hair using a combination of heat and cooling.

The new straightener combines Dyson’s flexing plate technology with the new Corrale CoolShine cooling attachment. Dyson says this allows it to deliver glossy, sleek straight results while using less heat and fewer passes.

The cooling attachment uses heat-extracting pipes containing a precisely controlled amount of water. As heat is applied during styling, these pipes draw excess heat away from the hair, cooling it down while you style.

Dyson says the Corrale CoolShine can deliver up to 29% less heat damage, while leaving hair cooler to the touch, soft and shiny. The company also claims up to 154% more shine compared with untreated hair.

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The device is lightweight and compact, and Dyson says it offers improved manoeuvrability, controlled straightening with fewer passes and styles that can last for up to 24 hours.

Dyson Airsmooth

The Dyson Airsmooth is the company’s first dedicated hot air brush. It combines Dyson’s airflow technology with new PivotFlex and Anti-snag bristle technology to dry, smooth and lift hair.

The idea is to create a polished, natural blowout across different hair types, including straight, wavy, curly and coily hair.

At the heart of the Airsmooth is a dual-bristle system designed to guide hair rather than fight it. The Anti-snag bristles use a looped structure designed to release strands more easily, while the PivotFlex bristles help control high-pressure airflow and reduce frizz and hair disturbance.

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The bristles can flex up to 90 degrees, helping hair wrap and release smoothly while creating tension without tangles. Dyson says the two bristle types work together to stretch curls and coils, reduce frizz and smooth hair from root to tip in a single motion.

The Airsmooth also gets intelligent heat control that measures temperature 100 times a second. Dyson says this helps provide controlled styling while protecting the integrity of natural curl patterns and textures over time.

And if you travel a lot, there is also universal voltage, allowing the Airsmooth to be used in different countries.

That, in a nutshell, is Dyson’s latest product line-up unveiled in Berlin, with the Camera Jet arguably being the most unusual addition to the company’s growing portfolio.

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