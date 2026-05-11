Dyson’s latest beauty push focuses on portability without performance anxiety | HT Tech Insider

Portable beauty tools have traditionally come with trade-offs. Smaller devices often meant weaker airflow, inconsistent heat, or reduced styling performance. Dyson says it wants to change that with the Dyson Supersonic Travel, a compact version of its popular hair dryer designed specifically for global travellers.

Dyson Supersonic Travel (HT)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

The launch also arrives at a time when travel-friendly consumer technology is becoming increasingly mainstream. From ultraportable laptops to foldable smartphones and compact AI devices, users are demanding products that are lighter and easier to carry without sacrificing capability. Dyson believes beauty tools are moving in the same direction.

In this HT Tech Insider conversation with Ethan Wright, Product Technical Lead, Research & Development, Dyson Beauty, and Sacharissa, Dyson Beauty Scientist, one theme repeatedly surfaced: miniaturisation without compromise. The company’s new Dyson Supersonic Travel, a smaller and globally compatible version of its popular hair dryer, is Dyson’s latest attempt to rethink how engineering, industrial design, and beauty intersect.

“The expectation is that if something is travel-centric, there’s going to be a compromise somewhere,” Ethan said. “We wanted to challenge that.”

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According to Dyson, the Supersonic Travel is 32% smaller than the original Supersonic hair dryer. Yet the company says it still delivers the same core hair-health technologies found in its larger devices.

“That’s been the heart of Dyson Beauty from the beginning,” Ethan said. “When we launched the original Supersonic nearly 10 years ago, we miniaturised the motor and the heater to make it as small as possible in your hands while still being powerful.”

The company believes the new device reflects a broader shift in consumer expectations, where portability is no longer viewed as a bonus feature, but as a requirement.

“It’s a progression of where the market is going,” Ethan added. “People want products that are more portable and easier to travel with, but they still expect a high-performance styling and drying experience.”

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That demand is especially visible among younger consumers and frequent travellers who increasingly prefer carrying fewer, more versatile devices across work trips, holidays, and international travel.

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The Supersonic Travel is built for everyone, including men.

Designed around travellers and their pain points

Dyson says the Supersonic Travel was developed around three major pain points faced by travellers.

“The first was universal voltage,” Ethan explained. “We wanted someone to be able to travel anywhere in the world with one machine.”

That feature could prove particularly useful for users travelling between countries with different electrical standards, including the US, Europe, Japan, Singapore, and India.

“Previously, you often needed two different machines,” he said. “Now you can travel anywhere in the world with one product and still dry and style your hair the way you want.”

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For frequent flyers, that problem is more common than it sounds. Premium beauty tools often become difficult to use internationally because of incompatible voltage systems, forcing travellers to either carry adapters, own separate devices, or avoid travelling with styling tools altogether.

Sacharissa said customer feedback played a major role in shaping the product.

“A lot of consumers told us they loved travelling with Dyson devices because of the efficient drying and styling experience,” she said. “But carrying them while travelling also added weight and bulk. That feedback went back to the engineers, and that’s where the Supersonic Travel came from.”

According to Dyson, reducing the machine’s size without affecting usability required close collaboration between design and engineering teams.

“At Dyson, design and engineering go hand in hand,” Sacharissa said. “We always start with the problem first.”

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She added that ergonomics and portability were equally important considerations alongside performance.

“We work closely with engineers to understand where the motor should be placed and how the design should work so the product still feels ergonomic and comfortable to use,” she explained.

The result is a device that still carries Dyson’s familiar design language while aiming to feel noticeably lighter and easier to pack into luggage or handbags.

Hair health remains central

Despite its compact design, Dyson says the Supersonic Travel still prioritises hair protection over extreme heat styling.

“We measure the air temperature 100 times per second,” Ethan explained. “That allows us to regulate the temperature and ensure it remains low enough so it doesn’t damage your hair.”

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For those uninitiated, excessive heat can damage keratin in hair, reducing shine and overall hair quality over time, and Dyson voices the same. “We’ve noticed that high temperatures damage keratin, which ultimately leads to poor hair quality, less glossiness, and less shine,” he said.

That engineering-first approach has increasingly become central to Dyson’s positioning in the beauty category. Instead of competing purely on wattage or heat intensity, the company often frames hair care as a problem involving airflow management, temperature regulation, and long-term hair health.

Ethan Wright (left) and Sacharissa (centre) in conversation with HT's Shaurya Sharma (right).

The company also says the device was designed with different climates and hair types in mind, including humid conditions common in countries like India.

“In high-humidity countries, styles often don’t hold because there’s so much moisture in the air,” Sacharissa said. “That’s why we created formulations that pair with our devices.”

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Dyson says these products are designed to improve style longevity, reduce frizz, and maintain softness even in difficult weather conditions.

“A lot of people asked why Dyson was entering formulations,” she added. “But they pair really well with the devices.”

The company claims its products are tested across multiple hair textures and environmental conditions using real human hair tresses in controlled environments.

“We design for all hair types, and we test on all hair types,” Ethan said.

Dyson says it conducts testing across hair categories, including high-humidity performance testing meant to simulate challenging real-world conditions.

What’s clear is, with the Supersonic Travel, Dyson appears to be betting that consumers no longer want to choose between portability and performance. The company’s answer is a smaller hair dryer designed to work across countries without sacrificing the engineering that made the original Supersonic popular in the first place.

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